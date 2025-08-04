Saint Louis University's Trudy Busch Valentine School of Nursing Chooses Proctor360 as New Live Proctoring Partner

"What stood out about Proctor360 was their commitment to service. They worked closely with our team to implement their solution quickly and effectively—and the integration into Canvas has been smooth and intuitive for us." -Michelle M. Papachrisanthou, Associate Dean for Graduate Nursing Education Post this

"Saint Louis University's nursing program is committed to academic integrity and student success," said Andrew Haste, AMA-CPM, Sr. Sales Manager at Proctor360. "We're proud to be chosen as their trusted partner and to provide a more student-friendly live proctoring solution that doesn't sacrifice security or service."

The transition to Proctor360 reflects the School of Nursing's goal of delivering a better student experience, including responsive support, simplified access, and affordable exam monitoring. With Proctor360's unique cloud-based platform, live proctors oversee each session in real-time, ensuring both compliance and comfort.

"What stood out about Proctor360 was their commitment to service," said Michelle M. Papachrisanthou, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC, Associate Dean for Graduate Nursing Education at Saint Louis University. "They worked closely with our team to implement their solution quickly and effectively—and the integration into Canvas has been smooth and intuitive for us."

By selecting Proctor360, Saint Louis University joins a growing number of institutions turning to innovative and effective solutions for live proctoring. Proctor360's services are built for flexibility and transparency, helping programs maintain academic rigor while reducing barriers for students.

"We believe students deserve more than just a monitoring system—they deserve a support system," added Haste. "This partnership is a reflection of that vision."

