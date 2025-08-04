Saint Louis University's Trudy Busch Valentine School of Nursing Chooses Proctor360 as New Live Proctoring Partner

Saint Louis University's Trudy Busch Valentine School of Nursing has selected Proctor360 as its new live proctoring partner, replacing its previous vendor with Proctor360's Single Webcam Live solution. This partnership includes a seamless LTI 1.3 integration with the university's Canvas LMS and aims to enhance exam integrity, student support, and affordability. University leaders cited Proctor360's strong commitment to service, responsive support, and intuitive implementation as key factors in the decision. The collaboration reflects a broader trend in higher education toward more flexible, student-focused remote proctoring solutions.
RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proctor360, a leading provider of secure online proctoring solutions, announced today a new partnership with Saint Louis University's Trudy Busch Valentine School of Nursing, providing its Single Webcam Live proctoring solution as a replacement for the School's previous proctoring vendor.
Proctor360's Single Webcam Live service will now support exam delivery for nursing students via a seamless LTI 1.3 integration with the University's Canvas LMS, offering a streamlined and secure testing experience. The move marks a significant improvement in student support and exam integrity, while also delivering cost savings directly to students.
"Saint Louis University's nursing program is committed to academic integrity and student success," said Andrew Haste, AMA-CPM, Sr. Sales Manager at Proctor360. "We're proud to be chosen as their trusted partner and to provide a more student-friendly live proctoring solution that doesn't sacrifice security or service."
The transition to Proctor360 reflects the School of Nursing's goal of delivering a better student experience, including responsive support, simplified access, and affordable exam monitoring. With Proctor360's unique cloud-based platform, live proctors oversee each session in real-time, ensuring both compliance and comfort.
"What stood out about Proctor360 was their commitment to service," said Michelle M. Papachrisanthou, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC, Associate Dean for Graduate Nursing Education at Saint Louis University. "They worked closely with our team to implement their solution quickly and effectively—and the integration into Canvas has been smooth and intuitive for us."
By selecting Proctor360, Saint Louis University joins a growing number of institutions turning to innovative and effective solutions for live proctoring. Proctor360's services are built for flexibility and transparency, helping programs maintain academic rigor while reducing barriers for students.
"We believe students deserve more than just a monitoring system—they deserve a support system," added Haste. "This partnership is a reflection of that vision."
Proctor360 is a pioneer in remote proctoring technology, delivering a range of secure exam monitoring services including single webcam, multi-camera, and AI proctoring. With advanced integrations and a student-first support model, Proctor360 empowers educational institutions and testing providers to deliver exams with confidence, convenience, and integrity.
