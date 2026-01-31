Saint Mary's College of California Student Christopher Baker Conducts Global Archaeological Research On Bronze Age Shipwreck

Summer field research in Turkey and academic study in Rome advanced experiential learning and undergraduate research.

MORAGA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saint Mary's College of California Saint Mary's College of California continues to expand undergraduate research opportunities through global study, as demonstrated by Christopher Baker's summer archaeological work in Turkey and subsequent academic study in Rome.

Baker participated in a summer 2025 archaeological project examining a 3,300-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Turkey, contributing to ongoing research into ancient maritime trade and seafaring practices. The fieldwork provided direct exposure to archaeological methods, material analysis, and collaborative research within an international team of scholars.

Following the field research in Turkey, Baker continued his academic work in Rome, where he engaged in coursework that expanded his understanding of classical history, archaeology, and the broader historical contexts shaping ancient civilizations. Together, the experiences offered an integrated approach to archaeological study, combining field research with academic instruction.

Baker's summer research experience aligns with Saint Mary's emphasis on experiential learning and undergraduate scholarship that extends beyond the classroom. By participating in international research projects, students gain practical experience while contributing to active scholarly inquiry.

"Opportunities like this allow students to engage directly with primary research and global academic communities," said a Saint Mary's College representative. "Christopher's work demonstrates how undergraduate research at Saint Mary's prepares students for advanced study and professional scholarship."

The summer study experience continues to shape the academic work of Saint Mary's students like Baker, as the College supports unique programs that integrate applied research, international study, and hands-on learning into the undergraduate curriculum. These efforts reflect a broader institutional focus on strengthening global engagement and research access for students across disciplines.

Founded in 1863, Saint Mary's College of California is a nationally recognized Catholic, Lasallian institution located in Moraga, California. Known for its rigorous academics, personalized education, and strong sense of community, Saint Mary's prepares students to lead with integrity, purpose, and compassion. The College offers undergraduate and graduate programs grounded in the liberal arts and supported by Division I athletics. Learn more at www.stmarys-ca.edu

For more news and information about Saint Mary's College of California, please visit https://www.stmarys-ca.edu/news.

Media Contact

Mike Janes, Saint Mary's College of California, 1 (510) 571-7497, [email protected]

SOURCE Saint Mary's College of California