Saint Peter's University Becomes First in New Jersey to Offer Full Degree Programs Taught in Spanish, Launching Fall 2025

"Our Jesuit Catholic mission calls us to serve students who seek opportunities and a gateway to better, purpose-driven lives. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of both our current and prospective students." Post this

"Our Jesuit Catholic mission calls us to serve students who seek opportunities and a gateway to better, purpose-driven lives," said Hubert Benitez, D.D.S., Ph.D., president of Saint Peter's University. "This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of both our current and prospective students; some of which have expressed a desire to pursue a degree that is offered in their native language. Through its Spanish-language degree offerings, Saint Peter's responds to the needs of a vital segment of its community".

Dr. Benitez, a native of Colombia, will teach one of the courses offered in Spanish during the fall semester.

The Associate of Science in Business Management can be completed in as little as two years of full-time study and will provide a strong liberal arts foundation, critical thinking skills and leadership development. The Master of Business Administration is offered 100 percent online and the STEM-designated business analytics concentration equips students with in-demand data analytics and business strategy skills. These programs are the University's first, with plans to expand bilingual and dual-language degree options at the graduate and undergraduate levels, incorporating instruction in Spanish or a combination of Spanish and English.

In New Jersey, linguistic diversity is significant. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 33.3 percent of residents in the state speak a language other than English at home with Spanish being the most common non-English language spoken at home by about 17.3 percent.

"We are addressing a need in the market, not just among our students, but also among employers who value a diverse workforce," said Jeffrey Gant, vice president for enrollment management. "These programs reflect our commitment to ensuring that language is not a barrier, but a bridge to success in the modern, globalized economy."

For more information or to apply, students should visit saintpeters.edu/spanish-language-degrees.

For more than 150 years Saint Peter's University, inspired by its Jesuit, Catholic identity, commitment to individual attention and grounding in the liberal arts, educates a diverse community of learners in undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional programs to excel intellectually, lead ethically, serve compassionately and promote justice in our ever-changing urban and global environment. To learn more, please visit http://www.saintpeters.edu.

Media Contact

Angeline Boyer, Saint Peter's University, (201) 761-6238, [email protected], www.saintpeters.edu

SOURCE Saint Peter's University