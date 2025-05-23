Salad House Named One of Fast Casual's 2025 Top 100 Movers & Shakers

"To land at #18 in our very first year on the list is both humbling and energizing," said Joey Cioffi, Founder and CEO of Salad House. Post this

"To land at #18 in our very first year on the list is both humbling and energizing," said Joey Cioffi, Founder and CEO of Salad House. "We've grown with purpose and we've never strayed from who we are: a brand rooted in generosity, authenticity, and crave-worthy food. This recognition belongs to our franchise partners, our team, and our guests who show up for us every day."

Founded in 2011 in New Jersey by Cioffi, Salad House has cultivated a loyal following through its commitment to quality ingredients, operational excellence, and a heart-forward culture. With a diverse menu of made-to-order salads, grain bowls, sandwiches, wraps, soups, and smoothies, the brand appeals to today's health-conscious consumer without compromising optionality. Since launching its franchise program in 2017, Salad House has expanded steadily across New Jersey and, in 2024, opened its first location outside the state in Brooklyn, NY. There are currently 20 units with new stores planned for Virginia, Maryland, and beyond.

In addition to its growth, Salad House has launched impactful community initiatives like The BIG GIVE, where 100% of one day's sales are donated to causes chosen by team members, and continues to invest in technology to elevate the guest experience both in-store and online.

"Whether you're looking for a wholesome lunch to power through your workday or something fun and flavorful like our buffalo poppers to bring home for the kids, Salad House offers something for everyone," said Jerry Eicke, Partner and Director of Franchise Development at Salad House. "We combine convenience, quality, and variety to meet the needs of busy families and health-conscious guests alike—and support the communities we're in. We're honored to be recognized for our work."

For more details, visit thesaladhouse.com. For more information about franchising opportunities with Salad House, visit www.saladhousefranchising.com.

About Salad House

Salad House is a fast-casual health-conscious franchise focused on fueling America and rocking the marketplace with a new approach to fresh food dining. Founded in 2011 in New Jersey, the quickly growing franchise is set to expand throughout the East Coast, with an insatiable commitment to high quality salad creations, sandwiches, wraps, grain bowls, smoothies and more. To learn more about Salad House and its franchise opportunity, visit www.thesaladhouse.com or www.saladhousefranchising.com.

Media Contact

Kate Ottavio Kent, kok PR on behalf of Salad House, 1 5857469801, [email protected], thesaladhouse.com

SOURCE Salad House