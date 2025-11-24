Salad House's "Big Give" Raises $50,000 for Spectrum360

The Big Give is more than just a fundraiser—it's a celebration of what's possible when purpose-driven businesses and nonprofits come together to support a common cause. Post this

"The Big Give isn't just a day, it's who we are," shares Joey Cioffi, CEO and founder of Salad House. "At Salad House, we believe success means using our platform to make a real difference in people's lives. When every location, every team member, and every guest come together for something bigger than ourselves, that's when our mission truly comes alive. Seeing firsthand how incredible Spectrum360 is reminds us exactly why we do it."

Funds raised through the Big Give will meet the demands of those we all care about, providing more enrichment activities to Spectrum360 students and adults with autism and related challenges, as well as further supporting our current programs, such as mentored employment, community-based instruction outings, travel training, vocational training, and more.

"We're incredibly grateful to the Salad House team for their ongoing belief in our mission," said Ken Berger, CEO of Spectrum360. "The Big Give is more than just a fundraiser—it's a celebration of what's possible when purpose-driven businesses and nonprofits come together to support a common cause."

Spectrum360 extends heartfelt thanks to Salad House and to every community member who came out in support on June 6.

To learn more about Spectrum360 and how you can support its work, visit www.spectrum360.org. To learn more about Salad House and their community initiatives, visit www.thesaladhouse.com.

About Spectrum360

Spectrum360 is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people with autism and those with related challenges through specialized programs and comprehensive services across the lifespan. Guided by its mission to provide individuals the supports they need to realize their aspirations, lead thriving lives, and fully engage with their families and in their communities, Spectrum360 delivers a continuum of education, transition, adult day, employment, and therapeutic enrichment programs. With a longstanding commitment to innovation and person-centered care, Spectrum360 empowers individuals to build meaningful skills, pursue greater independence, and participate fully in the world around them. For more information, visit Spectrum360.org.

About Salad House

Salad House is a fast-casual health-conscious franchise focused on fueling America and rocking the marketplace with a new approach to fresh food dining. Founded in 2011 in New Jersey, the quickly growing franchise is set to expand throughout the East Coast, with an insatiable commitment to high quality salad creations, sandwiches, wraps, grain bowls, smoothies and more. Salad House was named one of Fast Casual's 2025 Top 100 Movers & Shakers. To learn more about Salad House and its franchise opportunity, visit www.thesaladhouse.com or www.saladhousefranchising.com.

Media Contact

Kate Ottavio Kent, Salad House, 1 5857469801, [email protected], https://www.thesaladhouse.com/

SOURCE Salad House