Salem Dentist (Smiles Of Salem) Stands with Veterans in National Push for Better Healthcare Protections

SALEM, Mass., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fourth of July, Dr. Harbpinder Shevchenko, DMD of Smiles of Salem is going beyond red, white, and blue decorations—she's lending her voice to a growing national movement to protect U.S. veterans through better informed healthcare decisions.

Dr. Shevchenko recently joined healthcare leaders at a national Leadership Conference hosted by MGE: Management Experts, Inc. in Florida. The training focused on community responsibility and leadership in healthcare—and emphasized a critical and often overlooked issue: the lack of written informed consent for veterans prescribed high-risk medications within the VA system.

The conference featured advocates like John Spagnola of Veteran Strategic Solutions, who highlighted shocking statistics on veteran suicide rates and the risks associated with prescribing powerful medications—such as antidepressants and opioids—without comprehensive written consent. Many veterans remain unaware of their right to fully understand the side effects of these treatments, or to choose alternative therapies such as physical therapy, canine support, chiropractic care, and more.

Dr. Shevchenko and her peers were particularly moved by Congressman Cory Mills' proposal for federal legislation to mandate written informed consent through a VA pilot program. This initiative aims to give veterans clearer choices in their care and help reduce preventable tragedies.

"It's not just about awareness," said Dr. Shevchenko. "It's about action. As healthcare professionals, we have a responsibility to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those who've served and demand better systems that respect their rights."

Additional support has come from national organizations like the Reserve Officers Association and the Association of the United States Navy, both of which are now distributing educational tools and featuring this issue prominently on their platforms. A recent podcast featuring Mr. Spagnola and the former president of the Paralyzed Veterans of America is now live at www.ausn.org.

This Independence Day, Smiles of Salem urges the community to honor veterans not just with words, but through advocacy and support for better care standards. "We owe them more than thanks—we owe them the right to choose the care they receive," Dr. Shevchenko added.

