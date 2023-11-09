Sales 3.0 and Selling Power Lauch New Sales Focused AI Newsletter

Identifying the need for a one-stop source for all things AI as it relates to advancing the profession of selling and helping sales organizations better achieve growth focused transformations, Sales 3.0 and Selling Power have launched the AI 4 Sales™ edition of their popular Sales 3.0 Digest.
FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every other Wednesday, subscribers will receive the very best original and curated information, videos and reports pertaining the AI in Sales available, all in one free eNewsletter - mailchi.mp/f7d88a38fa12/ai-4-sales-using-chatgpt-to-personalize-linkedin-outreach-at-scale-4134222?e=87ad265b8f
Regular Departments will include:
- AI & LinkedIn
- Revenue Acceleration
- Featured Videos
- AI Coaching Solutions & Best Practices
- Hot AI Tools & Tech
- AI Powered Enablement
- Conversational AI
- AI Best Practices
- AI Mistakes to Avoid
- AI News, Information, & Reports
- Surveys and Results
Information and reporting will come from a variety of leading sources including Forrester, Deloitte, Gartner, IBM, Microsoft, the AI Editors at Sales 3.0, and more.
Anyone interested in gaining further knowledge and actionable ideas on AI for Sales can subscribe for free here: https://bit.ly/49vSiG3
About Selling Power
In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity eNewsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top business executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit http://www.sellingpower.com.
