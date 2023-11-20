Sales 3.0 Conference Announces First Annual AI Sales Summit

On December 6-7, 2023, Sales 3.0 will hold a virtual summit to promote Best AI Practices and Solutions to Drive Sales in 2024.
The AI team at Sales 3.0 is asking attendees to prepare to embark on a journey of innovation and growth at this unique virtual experience
"As businesses continue to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape, harnessing the power of AI has become imperative for success. Discover how AI-driven insights, predictive analytics, and personalized automation are revolutionizing customer engagement and driving unprecedented revenue streams," says Summit host and Selling Power CEO, Gerhard Gschwandtner.
20 World-class speakers will share:
- A CEO perspective on creating and implementing a successful AI strategy.
- The AI-tools B2B sales organizations are launching for content creation, lead generation, customer engagement, and revenue generation.
- Best practices and case studies of successful AI deployments for onboarding, training, enablement, and talent development.
- The skills and competency gaps to address.
- How to prepare for the risks for data security and avoid the rookie mistakes with content accuracy.
- How top sales leaders and industry analysts see the future and how they are preparing their businesses to take full advantage of the generative AI revolution.
About Sales 3.0
The Sales 3.0 Conferences are the industry leading events showcasing leadership strategies and sales-technologies that help B2B sales and sales enablement leaders create more competitive sales forces that drive higher revenues. Sales 3.0's unparalleled expertise of AI use within sales organizations has resulted in the formation of the annual AI Sales Summit and publication of the AI 4 Sales™ newsletter. For additional information, please visit https://www.sales30conf.com/
