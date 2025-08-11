Sales 3.0 Labs Unveils Ethical Quality Index (EQI) to Guide B2B Sales in the Age of AI

"AI is in the process of transforming B2B sales, but it must be used responsibly." Post this

"AI is in the process of transforming B2B sales, but it must be used responsibly," said Jeff Campbell, Director of AI Research and Programs for Sales 3.0 Labs. "The Sales 3.0 EQI is a critical tool for ensuring that AI solutions are both effective and ethical."

The first EQI report compares seven widely-used chatbots in the B2B sales industry. Each of these chatbots were evaluated on their adherence to ethical standards, with Claude and Copilot emerging as the top performers. The findings highlight the importance of careful selection and use of AI tools to maximize benefits while minimizing risks.

"Our goal is to elevate the professional and ethical standards of the sales profession," said Jeff Campbell. "The Sales 3.0 EQI provides sales organizations with a key piece of information they need to make informed decisions about AI solutions."

Sales 3.0 Labs is committed to ongoing research and collaboration with AI companies to improve the ethical quality of AI solutions. Future EQI reports will include assessments of major CRM players, Revenue Engines, and other AI tools used in B2B sales.

