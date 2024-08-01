Sales Development Strategist Barbara Costello Joins Constellation Research as Vice President, Market and Research Development

"We are very excited to have Barbara Costello join us. She has demonstrated a track record of focusing on relationships with clients and tailoring the right solution for each client." Post this

"I am thrilled to join Constellation Research team, and I am looking forward to bringing some new clients to Constellation Research and helping to develop meaningful relationships," said Costello. "This is an extraordinary and disruptive time in technology, and Constellation Research is a perfect fit for me."

Costello most recently spent 12 years at IDC Research Inc., helping clients solve difficult business problems through analyst engagement and research. Costello is known for consistently driving revenue growth and fostering the tools needed to identify business opportunities, and help clients achieve their goals.

"We are very excited to have Barbara Costello join us. She has demonstrated a track record of focusing on relationships with clients and tailoring the right solution for each client," noted R "Ray" Wang, CEO and founder of Constellation Research. "Her local presence in the Silicon Valley is critical to our ability to service the high-tech vendors, innovative startups, and the amazing end user client executives that form the foundation of the Constellation Executive Networks."

At Constellation Research, Costello will integrate her passion for exceeding client expectations and delivering value-added solutions with her aptitude to lead as a trusted sales development strategist. She has held account management roles at Teradata, NCR and Arrow S3, and she holds a degree in English from Notre Dame de Namur University.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

