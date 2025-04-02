Sales Partnerships Recognizes Organizations Demonstrating the Highest Ethical Standards in Sales in 2025 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

The Sales Partnerships Ethics in Sales Award recognizes organizations for best practices and achievements in demonstrating the highest ethical standards in sales. Post this

A review panel assembled by Sales Partnerships assessed the nominations in this category and chose the following winners for 2025:

GOLD STEVIE WINNERS:

AWeber - Email Marketing, Chalfont, PA , USA

, USA Yuksekbilgili Egitim & Danismanlik, Istanbul , Türkiye

SILVER STEVIE WINNERS:

Alight Solutions, Charlotte, NC , USA

, USA Beverly Jo Lynn Enterprises Inc, North York, Ontario, Canada

Revenue Storm, Schaumburg, IL , USA

, USA Smartflats 24, Prague, Czech Republic

BRONZE STEVIE WINNERS:

Glow Ventures, LLC, Sicklerville, NJ , USA

, USA Aires, Pittsburgh, PA , USA

, USA TEKLYNX, Milwaukee, WI , USA

, USA The Gem Institute, Dili, Timor Leste

Sales Partnerships, Inc., which provides turnkey, outsourced selling solutions, is a sponsor of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service program for the sixth consecutive year.

"We congratulate all the 2025 Ethics in Sales Stevie winners," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. "The judges were particularly impressed by organizations that have made notable strides in strengthening their ethical practices. Sales Partnerships' decision to honor not just high-performing sales professionals, but also those who achieve success through ethical means, is something we truly commend. We're excited to have our longtime sponsor present these awards during the April 10 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service ceremony."

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevies competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include The Brooks Group, Sales Partnerships, Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates.

Media Contact

Nina Moore, The Stevie Awards, 703-547-8389, [email protected], www.stevieawards.com/sales

SOURCE The Stevie Awards