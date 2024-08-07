Sales Velocity TV & Radio Rebrands as The A2 Show: Unveiling a Fresh Approach to Business and Life

Sales Velocity TV & Radio, a pioneering force in the Sales and Marketing podcast landscape with over 150 episodes and a consistent top-ranking, is undergoing a transformative rebranding. Introducing The A2 Show, a dynamic platform poised to redefine the conversation around current events, trends, and topics that profoundly impact our lives.

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hosted by the visionary duo, Andrew Cass and Aaron Parkinson, affectionately known as A2, The A2 Show promises an unfiltered, contrarian perspective on Business, Politics, Fitness, Family, and Finance. With an uncanny ability to anticipate trends and foresee future developments, Andrew and Aaron bring their unique insights to the forefront, empowering audiences to triumph in both business and life.

The A2 Show will debut its live broadcasts on Facebook weekly, offering viewers real-time engagement and interaction. Additionally, the show will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Substack, ensuring accessibility for a diverse audience.

"We're thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter as The A2 Show," remarked Andrew Cass, co-host of the podcast. "Our mission remains steadfast: to provide invaluable insights, challenge conventional thinking, and equip our audience with the tools they need to succeed in today's rapidly evolving landscape."

Listeners can access archived episodes of Sales Velocity TV & Radio at www.SalesVelocityTV.com as the transition to The A2 Show begins. Furthermore, all social media channels associated with Sales Velocity TV & Radio, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, now rebranded to reflect the new identity of The A2 Show.

About The A2 Show:

The A2 Show, formerly known as Sales Velocity TV & Radio, is a pioneering podcast hosted by Andrew Cass and Aaron Parkinson. With over 150 episodes and a dedicated following, The A2 Show delivers candid discussions on Business, Politics, Fitness, Family, and Finance, offering unparalleled insights to help listeners thrive in both professional and personal spheres.

