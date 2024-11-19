Salesbot.io Launches Industry Leading Next-Generation Sales Enablement Technology

Salesbot.io launches today as an AI-powered platform that automates lead generation and outreach to 655 million contacts, enabling sales teams to personalize campaigns, refine targeting, and close deals faster.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the launch of Salesbot.io, an innovative AI-powered sales enablement platform designed to automate and enhance every step of the sales journey, from lead generation to personalized follow-ups. With a database of 655 million verified contacts, Salesbot.io empowers sales teams to close deals faster and more efficiently by providing intelligent recommendations and automation without losing the personal touch. Acting as an AI copilot, Salesbot.io enables users to describe an Ideal Customer Profile in natural language and link to a marketing page, generating a targeted lead list and outreach campaign. With the flexibility to refine either at a granular level or simply instruct the AI to make adjustments, Salesbot.io saves significant time and enhances effectiveness, letting salespeople focus on what truly matters: closing deals.