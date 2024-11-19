Salesbot.io Launches Industry Leading Next-Generation Sales Enablement Technology

Salesbot.io launches today as an AI-powered platform that automates lead generation and outreach to 655 million contacts, enabling sales teams to personalize campaigns, refine targeting, and close deals faster.
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the launch of Salesbot.io, an innovative AI-powered sales enablement platform designed to automate and enhance every step of the sales journey, from lead generation to personalized follow-ups. With a database of 655 million verified contacts, Salesbot.io empowers sales teams to close deals faster and more efficiently by providing intelligent recommendations and automation without losing the personal touch. Acting as an AI copilot, Salesbot.io enables users to describe an Ideal Customer Profile in natural language and link to a marketing page, generating a targeted lead list and outreach campaign. With the flexibility to refine either at a granular level or simply instruct the AI to make adjustments, Salesbot.io saves significant time and enhances effectiveness, letting salespeople focus on what truly matters: closing deals.
"We designed Salesbot.io to empower the hustle in the sales process, using our database and AI-enhanced automation to bring more predictability and efficiency to every step," said Jeremy Schiff, CEO of Salesbot.io "Sales teams can now spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time building relationships and closing deals."
Key Features:
- Largest Verified Database: Access to over 655 million verified leads—more than double the competition—with accurate, up-to-date contact details. This database also combines data usually siloed across the web, allowing users to search not only by company and job title, but many more advanced characteristics like predicted revenue, investment stage, or demographic data.
- AI-Powered Lead Generation & Outreach: Salesbot.io simplifies lead sourcing and personalized email outreach with intelligent, AI-driven recommendations that keep you in control. Leveraging advanced AI, Salesbot.io analyzes your website to generate a tailored lead list aligned with your Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), complete with a suggested, customized outreach campaign. Users can easily refine and adjust these recommendations to suit their specific strategies, ensuring each message reflects their brand's unique voice. By streamlining workflow and reducing manual effort, Salesbot.io enables you to make faster, more informed choices—all while preserving the personal touch that drives engagement.
- Enhanced Email Deliverability: Salesbot.io employs best practices to optimize email deliverability, ensuring your messages reach inboxes rather than spam folders. This feature helps maintain a strong sender reputation, increasing engagement rates and improving overall campaign effectiveness.
- Seamless CRM Integration: Salesbot.io integrates effortlessly with popular CRMs like Salesforce, so your sales team can hit the ground running with no disruption.
- Automated, Personalized Outreach: Ability to create tailored email campaigns powered by AI that feel personal, while keeping full control over the messaging. Companies can easily adjust or direct the AI to make changes, ensuring every message aligns with its unique style and strategy. Plus, the ability to automate follow-up sequences for cold outreach or to nurture leads, reducing manual effort while maintaining flexibility and oversight.
Salesbot's unique combination of advanced technology and user-centric design is a game changer, helping salespeople work smarter, not harder. Ideal for startups, mid-market, and enterprise-level businesses, Salesbot helps teams save time and improve productivity, while delivering superior results through data-driven insights.
About Salesbot.io
Salesbot.io is dedicated to revolutionizing the way businesses approach lead generation and outreach with AI-driven solutions. Built by a team with deep expertise in AI and large-scale systems, Salesbot combines cutting-edge technology with practical, user-friendly design. The platform is focused on delivering AI-powered tools that empower users with control and efficiency, helping sales teams work smarter without sacrificing the personal touch. For more information, visit https://salesbot.io/.
Media Contact
Kirstin Robison, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-363-5371, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com
SOURCE Salesbot.io
