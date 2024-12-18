Salesforce, Google, Adobe, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Nab Top Honors as AI Dominates Constellation Research 2024 Enterprise Awards

"What set apart the winners was an understanding that the Age of AI has arrived and that previous technologies are relegated to the Age of the Internet." Post this

The distinguished list of technology hits and misses was announced today highlighting the biggest accomplishments and downfalls in 2024. This is the sixth annual release of the Enterprise Awards, decided solely by Constellation Research's industry analysts and experts.

"Enterprise technology vendors retooled to tell their AI story with varying degrees of success," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "What set apart the winners was an understanding that the Age of AI has arrived and that previous technologies are relegated to the Age of the Internet."

The AI train stayed hot in 2024 and Adobe won the top seat for the Best AI Launch with their continued efforts leveraging Firefly and expanding it's AI introductions directly into it's application portfolios giving customers the ability to build, create, optimize and execute with AI in the interfaces they are already utilizing.

Google Cloud Next won Best Live Event of 2024 recognized for it's underdog growth from a few hundred attendees to 30,000+ attendees in one of the largest convention centers in Las Vegas. While the Best Enterprise Partnership went to AWS & Oracle as the deal made the leading enterprise-grade database services and leading open-source database available with the blessings of both companies on the most popular public cloud.

While top honors to the best in enterprise technology are typically hard to narrow and award, the flops of 2024 were quick to identify and call out. The Biggest Technology Flop for 2024 goes to Apple Vision Pro. "This late arrival to the already-failed Metaverse market was not only overweight, and overpriced, it suffered from a short battery life and a paltry selection of augmented reality and mixed reality content," said Doug Henschen, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research.

While overpriced gadgets take a hit, Agentic AI takes the lead as the hottest new Enterprise Technology Category as Constellation's analyst, Martin Schneider, notes that 2024 quickly became all about the burgeoning age of autonomous agents and any major player in software that failed to make an announcement around agentic AI was seen as lagging. "The speed of adoption was almost frighteningly fast," said Schneider. "It is changing the way we think, build, develop, optimize and maintain software at an unprecedented rate."

The 2024 Enterprise Award categories, winners, and runners-up are listed below:

Best Enterprise Software Vendor

Winners: Salesforce, Google

Runners up: ServiceNow, Anthropic

Best CEO

Winner: Jensen Huang, Nvidia

Runners up: Matt Garman, AWS; Barak Eilam, NICE

Best Enterprise Services Vendor

Winner: Accenture

Runner up: Persistent Systems

Best Enterprise Software Startup

Winner: Wiz

Runner up: Kong

Best AI Launch

Winner: Adobe

Runners up: Salesforce Agentforce, Major LLM providers

Best Partnership

Winner: AWS + Oracle

Runners up: ServiceNow + Five9

Best Tech Acquisition

Winner: SAP + WalkMe

Runners up: HPE + Juniper, Cohesity + Veritas

Worst Tech Acquisition

Winner: Alphabet and Anybody

Runners up: Broadcom/VMWare

Best New IPO

Winner: Reddit

Runner up: Rubrik

Best New Enterprise Category

Winner: Agentic AI

Runner up: Decision Intelligence

Best New Enterprise Software Marketing of the Year

Winner: Atlassian

Runner up: Salesforce Agentforce

Best New Enterprise Software Ad Campaign

Winner: Jira

Runner up: Stych billboards

Best Live-Event

Winner: GoogleCloud NEXT

Runners up: AWS reinvent, HPE Discover

Biggest Tech Flop of the Year

Winner: Apple Vision Pro

Runner up: DOE FAFSA Rollout

