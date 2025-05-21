SalesFuel Asks Sales Leaders One Question - Their Answers Could Change How You're Hiring Salespeople

These sales pros aren't just top performers – they are professionals who consistently go beyond standard expectations to serve and inspire others before the sale is made. That's the kind of impact we want every sales hire to have.- C. Lee Smith, SalesFuel CEO Post this

The insights come from SalesFuel's B2B BuyerSCAN™ survey of 2,165 C-Suite executives at U.S. businesses of all sizes. The survey sought to understand what senior decision-makers intend to buy, their buying journey and what they value most in their interaction with sales professionals.

"The most surprising thing about this project is the depth of respect each contributor had for the salesperson who impressed them," says C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuel. "These sales pros aren't just top performers – they are professionals who consistently go beyond standard expectations to serve and inspire others before the sale is made. That's the kind of impact we want every sales hire to have."

In the new B2B sales ecosystem, seven characteristics are critical to buyers including:

The Best Salespeople are Reliable: 62% of decision-makers noted that reliability is one of the top attributes they seek in a sales professional.

The Best Salespeople are Adaptive: 43% of buyers want a seller to demonstrate out-of-the box thinking.

The Best Salespeople are Responsive: 55% of decision-makers say sellers must be responsive – often to multiple people. In 32% of small purchase decisions, up to five decision-makers can be involved.

