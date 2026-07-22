SalesFuel "Christmas in July" Research: Local Retailers and Media Buyers Must Lock in Holiday Advertising Space Before Post-Election Gridlock

"Holiday retail success is won or lost in July. With major political ad spending projected in early November, retailers can't afford to wait. Using data-driven local marketing insights allows businesses to lock in strategic placements before the inventory disappears." C. Lee Smith, CEO, SalesFuel Post this

"Holiday retail success is won or lost in July," says C. Lee Smith, Founder and CEO of SalesFuel. "With political ad spending projected to crowd major channels through early November, retailers cannot afford to wait. Using data-driven local marketing insights allows businesses to lock in strategic placements before the inventory disappears."

SalesFuel's AdMall®, the leading tactical business intelligence platform for local marketing and media sales, has highlighted three distinct holiday shopping audiences from the AudienceSCAN study that present major conversion opportunities for advertisers:

1. The Cyber Monday Shopper: A Techie Opportunity for Gaming Deals

Around 26% of U.S. adults identify as Cyber Monday Shoppers. For retailers looking to capture this digital-first crowd, the data points to a highly specific crossover: 37% of this audience plays video games. Retailers and e-commerce brands should plan now to offer fabulous deals on Cyber Monday tailored directly to these tech-focused shoppers.

2. The Black Friday Enthusiast: Jewelry and Watches to Dominate

Black Friday shoppers represent 24% of U.S. adults and will be going strong the day after Thanksgiving. SalesFuel's research indicates that these eager consumers are 44% more likely than other adults to purchase jewelry or a watch. Local media professionals should advise retail clients to plan campaigns immediately with their best vendors to offer irresistible pricing on these luxury items.

3. The Super Saturday Procrastinator: Last-Minute Wine and Chocolate Sales

Only 14.5% of U.S. adults shopped on Super Saturday — the last Saturday before Christmas — but they spend plenty. Advertising to this eleventh-hour audience works incredibly well: 28% called or visited an advertiser after seeing an ad. And Super Saturday shoppers are far more likely than average to make a purchase at wine shops and chocolate shops, making these categories premier options for last-minute gift-giving promotions.

"AdMall gives media sales teams the precise target audience data they need to consult local retailers on exactly what to promote, who to target and when to buy," notes Kathy Crosett, Senior Vice President of Research at SalesFuel. "By leveraging these hyper-specific insights during Christmas in July, media reps can secure early commitments and build smarter, more profitable holiday ad campaigns."

AdMall is a well-known media agency marketing research tool and a specialized holiday advertising intelligence report based on the AudienceSCAN survey is available to subscribers through the AdMall platform. Non-subscribers can learn more about securing holiday retail data by visiting SalesFuel's website.

To learn more about AdMall and sign up for a two-week free trial, CLICK HERE.

About AdMall

AdMall® is the premier advertising sales intelligence platform for digital media, social media, streaming, and emerging media sales professionals. Used by more than 15,000 agency account executives, local media and marketing professionals nationwide, AdMall delivers data-driven audience insights, exclusive advertising research, and hyper-local consumer behavior analytics not available through AI alone. AudienceSCAN® data from SalesFuel® helps digital publishers, ad agencies, and media sales teams target high-intent buyers, optimize ad spend, and accelerate local advertising revenue growth.

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Media Contact

Audrey Strong, SalesFuel, 1 614-794-0500, [email protected], https://salesfuel.com

SOURCE SalesFuel