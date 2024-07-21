SalesFuel Launches AI-Enhanced "Sell Smarter®" Podcast to Elevate Sales, Marketing and Leadership Skills

"We created the Sell Smarter podcast to empower sales professionals, marketers and business leaders with the tools they need to thrive in today's demanding market. Our goal is to provide actionable insights that our audience can immediately apply to their work." – C. Lee Smith, CEO, SalesFuel Post this

Each week, "Sell Smarter®" delivers five sales insights and strategies designed to help listeners excel in mastering advanced sales tactics, innovative marketing strategies and effective leadership skills.

"We created the Sell Smarter podcast to empower sales professionals, marketers and business leaders with the tools they need to thrive in today's demanding market," says C. Lee Smith, founder and CEO of SalesFuel. "Our goal is to provide actionable insights that our audience can immediately apply to their work, helping them to sell smarter and achieve greater success."

Each episode offers expert insights backed by the latest research studies, covering an array of topics including:

Reading Emotions to Enhance Sales Success: Learn how to interpret and leverage emotional cues to improve sales outcomes.

Using Video to Boost Social Selling: Discover techniques for utilizing video content to enhance your social selling efforts.

Optimizing Content Marketing: Gain insights into creating compelling content that drives engagement and conversions.

Improving Executive Presence: Develop the skills needed to exude confidence and authority in any business setting.

Improving Time Management: Explore strategies for maximizing efficiency and effectiveness in your daily tasks.

Leveraging AI for Better Customer Engagement: Understand how artificial intelligence can be used to personalize and enhance customer interactions.

In addition to the regular episodes, the podcast features CredTalk minisodes, where global sales credibility authority C. Lee Smith asks industry experts one question about trust building, executive presence, personal branding, and adapting their sales skills to evolving customer demands.

Powered by a New, Innovative Use of Generative AI

What sets the "Sell Smarter®" podcast apart is SalesFuel's expertise in leveraging AI to turbo-charge content marketing. Each episode is based on human-verified research and analysis from SalesFuel, ensuring listeners receive the most accurate and up-to-date information. The key takeaways are processed by AI to create the show's scripts and narration featuring a young, confident female voice. This innovative approach allows the podcast to deliver highly relevant content that resonates with its audience.

Smith adds: "By leveraging the latest AI technology to produce and deliver our content, we ensure that every episode is not only timely, but also delivered in a dynamic and engaging manner that listeners can enjoy at their desks, in the gym or on the way to their next sales call."

Why Listen?

Whether you are a sales professional looking to refine your techniques, a marketer aiming to boost your campaign effectiveness or a business leader striving to improve your executive presence, the "Sell Smarter®" podcast equips you with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed.

Listeners can expect to gain a deeper understanding of how to effectively connect with customers, improve their sales techniques and enhance their overall business performance.

Tune In Today

The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube Music, making it easy for listeners to tune in and start learning.

Tune in to Sell Smarter now and equip yourself with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the fast-paced world of sales and marketing. For more information and to listen to the latest episodes, visit https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sell-smarter-from-salesfuel/id1750970838.

About SalesFuel

SalesFuel® offers a SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence providing thousands of sales and media sales teams nationwide with the power to Sell Smarter®. Our portfolio of sales solutions includes AdMall®, providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales. AdMall is utilized by more than 15,000 media sales and marketing professionals. Other SalesFuel solutions include our SalesCred® PRO app, a new solution designed to help salespeople build sales credibility. SalesCred PRO aims to help users change negative perceptions by providing essential tools, immersive Master Classes and consulting for sales professionals, entrepreneurs, solo practitioners, marketers, and anyone working in a sensitive industry that requires a high need for trust. SalesFuel also offers TeamTrait™, a sales hiring, retention and team optimization solution.

