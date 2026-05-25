SalesFuel Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies 2026 List

"SalesFuel continues to distinguish itself as one of the most forward thinking organizations in the sales training industry with their deep commitment to research-driven insights, AI-enhanced sales enablement and measurable client impact." Post this

SalesFuel has further enhanced its sales training offering, recently announcing the promotion of Adam Ambro to Director of Education and the hiring of Clark Wooley as Client Success Manager. The company offers custom training programs and custom refreshers for industry verticals or media types, in addition to on-demand and live webinars and a self-training certification program.

"Top-tier sales results require critical thinking, reliable business intelligence and a high-touch, human approach. Our customized training programs help sales professionals leverage AI thoughtfully and responsibly," said C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuel and author of "SalesCred: How Buyers Qualify Sellers." "Selling Power's recognition validates our ability to provide the ultimate competitive advantage: a future-ready sales force backed by an expert training team."

All companies on Selling Power's list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when selecting the companies to include on the 2026 list of Top Sales Training Companies were:

Depth and breadth of sales training programs offered

Innovative offerings (sales training courses, sales methodology, or sales delivery methods)

Contributions to the sales training market

AI impacts and integrations

Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

The Selling Power team used a variety of methodologies for the detailed application analysis. For the client satisfaction portion, feedback was surveyed and considered from nearly 370 clients of the companies that applied.

"With markets whipsawing and global trade uncertainty creating new headwinds, B2B revenue teams are also navigating rapid change driven by AI — new buyer expectations, faster decision cycles, and a higher bar for insight-led conversations. Building a resilient, future-ready sales organization is essential to protect pipeline and sustain growth. Partnering with top sales training companies helps ensure your teams have the skills, coaching, and AI-enabled practices to win in 2026 and beyond," added Gschwandtner.

About SalesFuel®:

Founded in 1989, SalesFuel® has a proven track record of offering a SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence providing thousands of sales and media sales teams nationwide with the power to Sell Smarter®. Our portfolio of sales solutions includes AdMall®, providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales. AdMall is utilized by more than 15,000 media sales and marketing professionals. Other SalesFuel solutions include SalesCred®, our sales training programs that help salespeople build credibility, earn buyer trust and strengthen executive influence. SalesCred is delivered through in-person or virtual workshops and features AI in Sales training focused on the responsible use of AI. And TeamTrait™, a hiring, retention and team optimization solution, is the best alternative pre-hire assessment and aptitude testing platform for building high-performing teams.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7), as well as the leading AI sales newsletter (Subscribe to the AI 4 Sales™ / Sales 3.0 Digest – Sales 3.0 Conference / Blog (sales30conf.com). Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

Media Contact

Audrey Strong, SalesFuel, 1 614794-0500, [email protected], https://salesfuel.com

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SOURCE SalesFuel