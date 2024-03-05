SalesFuel's C. Lee Smith named as a Leading Sales Consultant 2024 on Selling Power's annual list of Leading Sales Consultants

"I'm honored to be recognized again by Selling Power as a Leading Sales Consultant for 2024. This acknowledgment validates our team's commitment to innovation in sales consulting and sales credibility." - C. Lee Smith/SalesFuel Post this

"The sales consulting industry had to significantly adjust in the last year," says Gschwandtner. "Each of the sales consultants included on this list pivoted with the changing business environment to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training both virtually, and in person. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals and decrease onboarding time in a highly challenging economy."

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales consulting partner to help salespeople succeed under increasingly difficult selling environments. See the Selling Power Leading Consultants 2024 list here.

"I'm honored to be recognized again by Selling Power as a Leading Sales Consultant for 2024," says Smith. "This acknowledgment validates our team's commitment to innovation in sales consulting, sales credibility and reflects our dedication to empowering sales professionals in navigating today's complex and rapidly transforming sales landscape."

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for CROs, sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

About C. Lee Smith

With 30 years of sales and leadership experience, C. Lee Smith is the CEO of SalesFuel, Inc. and the author of the Amazon bestseller SalesCred — How Buyers Qualify Sellers. He multiplies revenue opportunities for sales teams by elevating credibility with buyers. He's a sought-after keynote speaker and provides consulting on how salespeople can be viewed as more credible by their prospects. He is also the creator of AdMall®, a sales intelligence platform for local media sales teams in the U.S., and SalesCred PRO, a new solution designed to help salespeople build sales credibility, win sales trust and close more deals.

Media Contact

Audrey Strong, SalesFuel, 1 6143183771, [email protected], https://salesfuel.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE SalesFuel