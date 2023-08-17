SalesIntel Announces B2B Buyer Intent Data Expansion; Adds to Unlimited Pricing Package

We set out to provide a buyer intent signal that surfaces in-market prospects earlier in the funnel and adds additional signal strength to what is in market today. PredictiveIntent achieves this goal and we're proud to offer it... Tweet this

SalesIntel's PredictiveIntent leverages modern AI models ingesting multiple data sets including:

Proprietary contact data including 18 million human-verified decision markers and an additional 90 million email verified and machine verified contacts

Proprietary news data and alert triggers

Proprietary account firmographic growth signals, technology install and adoption Proprietary research, survey, and interview data

Exclusive partnership data that tracks the interaction between buyers and sellers through the buying journeys (e.g., online and in-person events)

PredictiveIntent data is available as part of SalesIntel's Unlimited Everything package - a revolutionary pricing approach announced in May 2023 that offers go-to-market teams unlimited access to data and enrichment for over 100 million contacts and 300 million account data details covering 22 million accounts.

Go-to-market teams will benefit from PredictiveIntent's ability to:

Capture more leads earlier, ahead of the competition

Shorten sales cycles and increase deal velocity

Build better ABM marketing efforts

Deliver targeted paid ad strategies

Streamline overall GTM efforts with better RevOps knowledge

"We drink our own champagne at SalesIntel and use every intent signal available to drive ABM efficiency in partnership with sales," comments James Lamberti, CMO of SalesIntel, "Our philosophy is the more intent data, the better – it simply makes our jobs easier across marketing, sales, and revops."

To learn more or get free trial access, including our new PredictiveIntent data, visit us at http://www.salesintel.io and get started today.

About SalesIntel. Find Your People. Build Your Pipeline.

SalesIntel is a revenue intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency.

We identify your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points.

We surface accounts that are actively in-market for your product or service by using best-in-breed intent, company news, and web-visitor data.

We provide verified contact information for decision-makers from our database of 100+ million contacts with emails and mobile phone numbers.

We act as an extension of your team to fill any contact or account data gaps by leveraging our 2,000+ person research team.

…all while providing world-class customer service.

Our customers are savvy revenue teams from industry-leading companies – ServiceTitan, ProGlove, Cvent, Alleyoop, and Veranex – who understand that improving pipeline efficiency in today's challenging economy is key to revenue growth.

We've provided quality data to the industry for over 15 years and only recently made it available directly to you.

See us in action at http://www.salesintel.io.

