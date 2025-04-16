SalesIntel Expands Market Position as Comprehensive Pipeline Generation Platform

"After eight years of being known for having the highest quality data on the market, we're now helping GTM teams use that data to their best advantage," says Manoj Ramnani, CEO of SalesIntel. Post this

SalesIntel helps GTM teams build an actionable revenue pipeline by delivering unmatched data quality, real-time buying signals, and powerful AI automation to accelerate your GTM strategy. With its comprehensive platform and modern AI that combines insights with automated processes, revenue teams can effectively and efficiently generate pipeline and achieve their revenue targets. SalesIntel supports all five steps of the pipeline generation process: data foundation, strategy, execution, engagement, and measurement.

Why Now

The B2B landscape has changed dramatically in recent years and continues to shift at a rapid pace. First, the insurgence of AI has made it clear that, without good data, AI is ineffective. New tools emerge daily with the promise of helping revenue teams meet their goals, but the market's attention has been on the technology, not the data powering the AI.

Secondly, CMOs and CROs are sharing pipeline and revenue goals, requiring an unprecedented level of collaboration. This collaboration becomes harder to achieve when they rely on multiple point solutions, and lack a unified view of their pipeline and the conversion variables they need to optimize to drive results.

An inflection point is occurring – one that SalesIntel is primed to step into. With a strong foundation in data, and a consolidated platform that meets the demands of sales, marketing, and revenue operation teams, SalesIntel is capable of assisting the entire GTM team in pipeline generation.

Companies of all sizes are experiencing these market shifts. Small and medium businesses require the same data and tools needed by large enterprises. While many sales intelligence and ABM tools on the market are built and priced for enterprises, SalesIntel remains committed to democratizing access for small to medium businesses that others have left behind.

"On any given week, I speak with dozens of CEOs, CROs, and CMOs from the fastest-growing startups in the world. Since launching Pavilion nearly eight years ago as the world's leading community for revenue leaders, I can say the goal for all companies has stayed the same: achieve profitable, efficient growth," says Sam Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Pavilion. "But the path for reaching that today looks wildly different than it did just 18 months ago. While the proliferation of tools promising profitability and efficiency have saturated the market, it's the comprehensive solutions and strategies that will really save teams time, increase margins, and reach revenue goals."

Why SalesIntel Stands Out

Unmatched Data: SalesIntel delivers the highest-quality of human-verified B2B data and sales intelligence so your team can prospect with confidence and close deals faster. Access over 40 million companies, 220 million contacts, and 54 million verified mobile numbers for smarter outreach.

Campaigns that Convert: Give your marketing team the accurate, real-time data they need to target the right accounts at the right time. Then, run those cross-channel ABM campaigns in hours, not days, with AdsIntel.

Powerful Agentic Workflows: From buying signals to organizational changes, your team receives a continuous stream of prioritized insights, so they reach the right accounts at the right time, every time.

Market Tailwinds

This transformative positioning comes only after achieving great results for great customers. SalesIntel is consistently ranked one of the highest-rated sales intelligence platforms on G2 and has been named a 2025 Momentum Leader. Industry-leading companies such as Ansira, ServiceTitan, ProGlove, and Cvent generate their pipeline with SalesIntel.

About SalesIntel

SalesIntel is a pipeline generation platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver over 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by:

Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) using firmographic data from among 40 million accounts & technology install data across 40,000 technology products (over 920 million unique technology install data points)

Surfacing accounts that are actively in-market for your product or service by using best-in-breed intent, dozens of buying signals, and web visitor data

Providing verified contact information for decision makers in your buying centers from our database of 200M+ contacts with emails and mobile phone numbers

Acting as an extension of your team to fill any contact or account data gaps by leveraging our 2,000+ person research team

All while providing unlimited credit pricing supported by world-class customer service

We've provided quality data to the industry via an OEM model for over 15 years, but only recently made it available directly to businesses. Using AI in combination with billions of account and contact data points, growing daily, we are revolutionizing the B2B intelligence industry. See us in action at www.salesintel.io.

