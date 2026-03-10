SalesIntel Launches ProspectConnect: An AI-Powered Platform That Turns Buying Signals Into Outreach, Automatically

ProspectConnect represents a shift from generic outreach to signal-driven engagement. It helps growing companies scale their outreach while maintaining quality, deliverability, and compliance, without the overhead of managing a complex set of tools. Post this

SalesIntel today announced the launch of ProspectConnect, a new outbound automation platform that detects when potential customers are showing interest and engages them with personalized outreach across email, social and calls. ProspectConnect is designed for growing revenue teams and serves as the action layer in SalesIntel's Capture | Qualify | Activate workflow.

For growing companies, building an effective sales engine has traditionally meant stitching together an expensive collection of separate tools, one for tracking buyer interest, another for contact information, and yet another for sending outreach sequences. On top of that, sales teams face a persistent timing problem: they spot signs of buyer interest but can't follow up fast enough. Manual outreach doesn't scale, generic emails ignore important context, and most outreach tools force teams to choose between speed and personalization.

In practice, ProspectConnect turns that workflow into action, reaching the buying committee with messaging tailored to each stakeholder's priorities.

"Growing organizations shouldn't have to stitch together four or five disconnected tools just to run effective outbound," said Manoj Ramnani, Founder and CEO of SalesIntel. "The complexity of managing separate platforms for data, signals, and outreach slows teams down and creates gaps where opportunities fall through. ProspectConnect gives teams a single platform where signals trigger well-timed, personalized conversations."

Here's how ProspectConnect puts that into practice:

Key Capabilities

Signal-Triggered Campaigns: Launch outreach campaigns when qualified buying signals are detected at accounts that match your ideal customer profile.

Buying Committee Outreach: Reach multiple decision-makers with role-specific messaging, tailored based on their roles.

"You can't build a healthy pipeline by relying on generic outreach that ignores what buyers are actually doing," said Mike Levy, CRO at SalesIntel. "With ProspectConnect, our customers don't just detect buying signals, they act on them. They turn those signals into real conversations with the right people at the right time."

ProspectConnect represents a shift from generic outreach to signal-driven engagement. It helps growing companies scale their outreach while maintaining quality, deliverability, and compliance, without the overhead of managing a complex set of tools.

About SalesIntel

SalesIntel is a sales intelligence platform that helps go-to-market teams identify accounts showing buying intent and engage the right people to build a strong revenue pipeline. With Signal360, SalesIntel tracks thousands of buying indicators across the entire buyer journey, from early signals like funding rounds and leadership changes to active research behavior on websites, review sites, Bombora, and technology adoption patterns, and matches them against your ideal customer profile to automatically identify key contacts. GTMCanvas, its workflow builder, lets teams create AI-powered automations that deliver the right message to the right person at the right time. Built on verified data with SOC2, CCPA, and GDPR compliance, SalesIntel helps teams convert more of their pipeline into revenue. For more information, visit www.salesintel.io.

