SalesIntel Partners with Equilar ExecAtlas to Deliver Complete Executive Intelligence for Enterprise Sales Teams

SalesIntel, the signal-first agentic pipeline generation platform, today announced a data integration with Equilar ExecAtlas, the trusted source of executive data for dealmaking teams. The partnership brings together SalesIntel's AI + human-verified buying committee contact data and ExecAtlas's executive intelligence and relationship mapping, enabling Salesforce users to maintain complete executive records, access verified contact information, and uncover warm introduction paths across key accounts.

Enterprise sales teams face a persistent challenge: CRM data that is incomplete, especially at the executive level. Account records for C-suite profiles are often outdated, missing, or lack the relationship context needed to engage effectively. This gap forces teams to pursue executives without current information or a clear path to a warm introduction.

"Enterprise sales teams need more than contact data to win at the executive level," said Manoj Ramnani, Founder and CEO of SalesIntel. "ExecAtlas brings relationship context and executive intelligence that makes our contact data dramatically more effective. When you pair SalesIntel's signal-first buying committee intelligence with ExecAtlas's executive relationship data, our customers engage earlier, multithread faster, and know who to reach and who can make the introduction, so deals move forward with fewer obstacles."

Both platforms connect natively inside Salesforce, giving sales teams a single workflow to identify decision-makers, know when intent signals make it the right moment to engage, reach them directly, and activate existing relationships to build trust.

"Most Salesforce instances are missing the executives who actually make buying decisions," said David Chun, Founder and CEO of Equilar, the company behind ExecAtlas. "Sales teams have account records and mid-level contacts, but the C-suite profiles are incomplete, outdated, or absent entirely. This partnership solves that problem by populating Salesforce with verified executive data, surfacing the buying committee at ICP accounts, enriching it with contact information, and revealing paths to power."

The SalesIntel and ExecAtlas integration delivers four critical capabilities:

Complete Executive Coverage: ExecAtlas populates Salesforce with missing executives at target accounts, adding C-suite and key leadership profiles so teams see the full decision-making unit, not just mid-level contacts already in the CRM.

Verified Contact Information & Buying Committee Building: SalesIntel identifies and builds buying committees at target accounts, then enriches executive records with AI + human-verified email addresses and mobile numbers, helping teams reach stakeholders in the decision-making unit with fewer bouncebacks and less manual research.

Relationship Intelligence: ExecAtlas maps first-degree connections from shared work history and board affiliations, revealing who inside the organization can facilitate warm introductions to target executives.

Real-Time Executive Tracking: ExecAtlas monitors leadership changes daily and updates Salesforce records as executives move roles, triggering timely re-engagement and keeping CRM data current.

This integration reflects both companies' commitment to helping enterprise sales teams operate with complete executive data, verified contact information, and clear paths to decision-makers.

