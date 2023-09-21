SalesIntel Surpasses 20 Million 95% Accurate Human-Verified B2B Decision Makers; Announces 7x International Expansion

The B2B industry is ripe for disruption as customers plead for better quality data, more actionable data, and a true partnership from their B2B intelligence provider. Tweet this

300 million account technographic and firmographic data points helping to define and quantify the ideal customer profile in both account and contact data terms

PredictiveIntent Data, a new signal generated using the latest AI models and billions of time series events data, user behavior, browsing history, and technology install data. Predictive Intent is additive to the existing Bombora partnership to help surface in-market prospects and steal leads ahead of competition

News data and alerts for 22 million accounts allow sales teams to prospect with knowledge of new initiatives, job changers, and more

"In making the switch from ZoomInfo to SalesIntel, the quality of data with SalesIntel, the reliability, the cost-effectiveness, the amount of features, and the customer support is just so far beyond what we were experiencing when we were at ZoomInfo."- Brittany Olsson, VP Growth, Why we switched ZoomInfo for SalesIntel

Combined with SalesIntel's revolutionary unlimited pricing plan, the rapid expansion of comprehensive, actionable B2B data freely accessible through the end of 2023 offers B2B go-to-market teams an amazing opportunity to close the year strong. With over 15 years of experience providing ethically sourced and compliant first-party B2B data to the world's biggest brands, SalesIntel is now a superior alternative to existing solutions.

"The B2B industry is ripe for disruption as customers plead for better quality data, more actionable data, and a true partnership from their B2B intelligence provider," comments Manoj Ramnani, CEO and founder of SalesIntel. "Via data expansion, unlimited data and enrichment, and world-class customer service, we are the partner the industry needs to close 2023 strong and prepare for a return to growth in 2024 and beyond."

About SalesIntel. Find Your People. Build Your Pipeline.

SalesIntel is a revenue intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency.

We do this in four simple steps:

We identify your ideal customers (ICP) from among 28 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points.

We surface accounts that are actively in-market for your product or service by using best-in-breed intent, company news, and web-visitor data.

We provide verified contact information for decision-makers from our database of 150+ million contacts with emails and mobile phone numbers.

We act as an extension of your team to fill any contact or account data gaps by leveraging our 2,000+ person research team.

…all while providing world-class customer service.

Our customers are savvy revenue teams from industry-leading companies – ServiceTitan, ProGlove, Cvent, Alleyoop, and Veranex – who understand that improving pipeline efficiency in today's challenging economy is key to revenue growth.

We've provided quality data to the industry for over 15 years and only recently made it available directly to you. Using AI in combination with billions of account and contact data points growing daily, we are revolutionizing the B2B intelligence industry.

