Salesmsg Makes the Inc. 5000 for Fifth Straight Year, Advancing SMS Marketing and Two-Way Business Texting

"One year can be a spike. Five years is a system." - Chris Brisson, CEO and Co-Founder Post this

"One year can be a spike. Five years is a system," said Chris Brisson, co-founder and CEO of Salesmsg. "Our growth has come from listening to customers, building what they need, and improving the product every week. This recognition belongs to our team, our customers, and the partners who have helped us grow."

Founded in 2017, Salesmsg helps businesses communicate with leads and customers through two-way texting, calling, automated follow-up, and CRM-connected conversations. More than 3,500 businesses use the Salesmsg business texting platform to manage conversations across sales, marketing, and customer support.

The platform integrates with CRM systems including HubSpot, Salesforce, ActiveCampaign, and Pipedrive. Teams can use Salesmsg to follow up with new leads, confirm appointments, send personalized broadcasts, automate customer communications, and manage replies through shared inboxes.

Salesmsg has continued to expand the platform with automated workflows, international messaging, analytics, and AI-powered tools. Its AI Agents can respond to inbound messages, answer common questions, qualify leads, schedule meetings, and hand conversations to team members when human assistance is needed.

"Customers want communication to be fast, convenient, and conversational," Brisson said. "They don't want to chase a business by phone or wait days for an email response. We built Salesmsg to help companies meet customers in the channel they already use every day."

The company refers to this approach as "textizing" the customer journey: adding timely text conversations at the points where leads and customers are most likely to disengage. These moments can include responding to an inquiry, confirming a sales appointment, following up after a missed call, answering a support question, or sending a renewal reminder.

Salesmsg also publishes practical resources for businesses adopting text messaging, including its recent guide to creating SMS campaigns.

Salesmsg's sustained growth has been accompanied by broader recognition from customers and technology partners. In February 2026, the company achieved HubSpot Leading Technology Partner status, reflecting the adoption and quality of its integration within the HubSpot ecosystem. The Salesmsg app holds a 4.5 out of 5 rating from more than 225 ratings in the HubSpot Marketplace.

Salesmsg also holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating across more than 410 reviews on G2. The software marketplace recognized Salesmsg as a Summer 2026 Momentum Leader and awarded it a Best Meets Requirements distinction based on customer feedback.

"Growth matters, but growth backed by customer trust is what makes it sustainable," Brisson said. "The Inc. 5000 recognizes the business we've built. HubSpot and G2 reflect whether the product is delivering for the people who use it. We're proud to see both moving in the same direction."

In addition to its five consecutive Inc. 5000 appearances, Salesmsg has twice been recognized on the Inc. Regionals Southeast list, ranking No. 27 in 2022 and No. 94 in 2024. The company has also received a Gold Stevie Award for Technology Excellence and a Sammy Award for CRM Product of the Year.

The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held U.S. companies according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The annual list recognizes independent businesses across a range of industries and regions.

For more information about Salesmsg, visit SalesMessage.com.

About Salesmsg

Salesmsg is an all-in-one texting and calling platform for sales, marketing, and support teams. Businesses use Salesmsg to have two-way conversations, automate customer follow-up, send messaging campaigns, make calls, deploy AI Agents, and connect communications with the CRM systems they already use. Salesmsg was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Media Contact

Chris Brisson, Salesmsg, 1 561-929-4229, [email protected], https://www.SalesMessage.com

Darya Vishniakova, Salesmsg, 1 888-409-2298, [email protected], https://www.salesmessage.com

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SOURCE Salesmsg