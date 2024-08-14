Salesmsg Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Third Year in a Row, After Growing 349%

"Our team is the driving force behind our growth. With a product team of less than 40, we deliver over 1,500 improvements annually to our app. That makes Salesmsg one of the industry's fastest-evolving texting and calling platforms." Post this

"Our team is the driving force behind our growth," said Chris Brisson, CEO of Salesmsg. "With a product team of less than 40, we deliver over 1,500 improvements annually to our app. That makes Salesmsg one of the industry's fastest-evolving texting and calling platforms. We build for our customers, and continuously update our features and functionality every week based on our customers' feedback."

This is Salesmsg's third time on the Inc. 5000 list. Salesmsg ranked No. 866 in 2022 and No. 1544 in 2023. Salesmsg has also been recognized by Inc. Magazine's Regionals Southeast, securing No. 94 in 2024 and No. 27 in 2022. With a growing customer base of 3,500 customers, Salesmsg is committed to making our customers' growth story our growth story.

Salesmsg's texting and calling platform integrates seamlessly with existing CRM systems like HubSpot, Salesforce and ActiveCampaign. It only takes a few clicks to integrate your CRM with Salesmsg, so you can start texting and calling your CRM contacts. This commitment to innovation and customer-centric development solidifies Salesmsg's position as a leader in the industry.

For more information about Salesmsg and our award-winning texting and calling platform for businesses, visit salesmessage.com.

About Salesmsg:

Salesmsg is an all-in-one calling and texting platform that everyone on your team can use. (No tech or coding skills required.) Our platform is simple, scalable, user-friendly, and designed to drive customer engagement and measurable growth. Try it yourself free for 14 days, or ask for a live demo.

