SalesRabbit Integrates Aurora Solar's Industry-Leading Designs into Proposals to Empower Sales Teams to Close with Confidence

Clients are reporting to us that the sales rep has less to click and tap, and the solution delivers more accurate results faster than any process they have previously used.

Now that Aurora Solar's industry-leading designs are integrated into Proposals, solar teams can use the fully integrated sales solution to close deals confidently with high-accuracy proposal layouts and engaging visuals. This ensures that the proposals they present to customers surpass the current industry standards, allowing them to increase consumer confidence while the software handles the work effectively.

The Proposals feature is now available for all new and existing SalesRabbit customers. For additional information about SalesRabbit or the newly released Proposals tool and how to get it for your team, visit their website or book a demo with their team.

About SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit is the only fully integrated field sales platform used by 85K salespeople every day. The SalesRabbit app is designed to help sales teams assign areas, track progress, and make the best decisions in the field. With improved visibility, simplicity, and a seasoned approach, SalesRabbit has all the tools salespeople want. Most importantly, they work personally with your company to make sure you're getting the results you want. SalesRabbit is based in Lehi, UT.

