SalesRabbit Launches Innovative Gamification Software to Transform Door to Door Sales Teams' Performance

By implementing Gamification, sales teams can see a performance increase of up to 107% in 90% of their sales reps.

"We've recognized the common dilemma in sales organizations where a small percentage of top performers shoulder the majority of the responsibilities," said Cory Shelton, Director of Business Dev & Strategic Partnerships at SalesRabbit. "Our Gamification product aims to change that by empowering the bottom 90% to perform at a level nearer the top 10%. This not only motivates and engages sales reps but also allows them to find accomplishment and direction in their work."

Sales managers can now influence the behaviors they want to see in their team members by rewarding them through a system that efficiently tracks and acknowledges their performance. Competitions, leaderboards, and rewards are all handled without excessive effort or time, allowing managers to seamlessly automate motivation.

Gamification is a versatile software addition that works out-of-the-box with:

Battles and competitions

Achievements and badges

Dashboards/leaderboards

Sales Surround social feeds

Customizable rewards store

SalesRabbit's Gamification technology also seamlessly integrates into existing tech stacks—like the rest of the SalesRabbit platform—requiring minimal setup effort while providing substantial rewards. By utilizing day-to-day data and actions, Gamification taps into the full potential of each team member and offers direction and opportunity that keeps reps motivated and engaged.

"SalesRabbit's gamification software aligns with our workplace culture, ensuring that every team member has a chance to shine. We're excited about using the platform to its fullest potential," said Clayton Bird, CMO at Aveyo. "We can more easily share the load across all sales reps, not just top performers, allowing us to attract the best sales reps who can find success on our team. There's always something new to achieve and a path for progression for everyone."

In a competitive market where sales performance is crucial and rep turnover is prevalent, SalesRabbit's Gamification promises to revolutionize the way organizations motivate and empower their sales teams. By elevating everyone toward becoming a top-performer, this innovative solution is set to drive sales success and create a more fulfilling and engaging work environment for sales reps.

For more information about SalesRabbit and Gamification, please visit salesrabbit.com.

About SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit is the only fully integrated field sales platform used by 85 thousand salespeople every day. Their software is designed to help sales teams assign areas, track progress, and make the best decisions in the field. With improved visibility, simplicity, and a seasoned approach, SalesRabbit has all the tools salespeople want. Most importantly, they work personally with your company to make sure you're getting the results you want.

