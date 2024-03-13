Salestable Supercharges Sales Performance, Joins Forces with HubSpot App Marketplace

"We're excited to join the HubSpot App Marketplace and provide a seamless integration that drives productivity for sales reps," said Suresh Madhuvarsu, Co-founder & CEO of Salestable Post this

Automatic syncing of data from HubSpot to Salestable, avoiding manual updates

Ability to enable/disable syncing for specific HubSpot attributes like contacts, emails, calls, tasks, and deals

Real-time display of actual progress vs targets for synced HubSpot attributes

Improved sales rep productivity by eliminating the need for manual check-ins in Salestable

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.

"We're excited to join the HubSpot App Marketplace and provide a seamless integration that drives productivity for sales reps," said Suresh Madhuvarsu, Co-founder & CEO of Salestable. "With this integration, sales teams can avoid manual updates and focus on closing more deals guided by real-time visibility into their progress."

Learn more about the Salestable HubSpot integration here.

About Salestable:

Salestable is the sales readiness co-pilot for repeatable quota attainment. We empower every seller to be a revenue-accelerating superhero. Salestable equips sales leaders with actionable insights for accelerated onboarding, enhanced skill development, and consistent revenue growth. Most importantly, we provide sellers with clear visibility into funnel activities, foster confidence through role-play and coaching, and enable seamless quota attainment. Salestable is dedicated to empowering sales teams to drive sustainable growth and achieve their revenue goals through a data-driven, coaching-focused approach to sales readiness.

