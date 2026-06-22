Salient Releases CompleteView v8.0 with Enhanced Search for Faster Forensic Video Investigation

CompleteView v8.0 addresses two of the most time-intensive challenges security teams face: locating relevant footage during an investigation and replacing failed hardware with minimal operational disruption. Post this

Enhanced Search is the headline capability of CompleteView v8.0, purpose-built for investigators who need to move fast. Using a simple When, Where, What workflow, investigators can search by person appearance, clothing, vehicle type, or color across their entire camera network, with results returned in seconds and one-click access to relevant matching footage. Metadata retention is automatically tied to existing camera video retention policies, so there is nothing additional to configure or manage.

The Hardware Replacement Wizard simplifies replacing recording servers whether it is due to a hardware failure or a planned refresh. It confirms that the new hardware is ready, pushes the full configuration automatically, and stops the process if anything isn't right, protecting systems from partial or broken states.

CompleteView v8.0 is available now to all customers. Customers can download the release and access migration resources through the MySalient portal. For more information, visit salientsys.com/products/latest-release or contact [email protected].

About Salient Systems

Salient is a leading provider of enterprise-class Video Management Software and Systems, delivering innovative, best-in-class video surveillance solutions for over 25 years. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, Salient's award-winning CompleteView VMS platform offers unmatched scalability and versatility through a fully open architecture, catering to the diverse needs of industries such as critical infrastructure, transportation, logistics, retail, and education. By leveraging intelligent video technology, Salient helps organizations enhance security, improve service delivery, and drive positive business outcomes.

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Sara Miles, Salient Systems, 1 5126174800, [email protected], www.salientsys.com

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