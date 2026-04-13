Salient Systems Named 2026 Video Surveillance Platform of the Year by Enterprise Security Magazine

"We're not in the business of creating alert fatigue. Our goal is situational awareness that helps organizations respond with intent — acting decisively when needed, and staying out of the way when it's not." — Stacey Steiger, VP of Product, Salient Systems Post this

"We're not in the business of creating alert fatigue. Our goal is situational awareness that helps organizations respond with intent — acting decisively when needed, and staying out of the way when it's not."

— Stacey Steiger, VP of Product, Salient Systems

The award underscores Salient's disciplined approach to enterprise VMS design. The platform correlates video footage with access credentials, activity history, and system data so operators can act on real incidents rather than respond to noise. Governance features including Active Directory-based role control ensure users have access only to data relevant to their responsibilities.

Salient's commercial model reflects how modern enterprises plan and purchase technology. Per-camera pricing with no hidden fees, perpetual license options for capital investment, and subscription models for OPEX-aligned IT organizations ensure the platform serves both traditional security teams and the IT departments increasingly taking ownership of physical security infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.salientsys.com or read the full Enterprise Security Magazine feature at enterprisesecuritymag.com/salient-systems-2026.

About Salient Systems

Salient is the leading provider of enterprise-class Video Management Software and Systems, delivering innovative, best-in-class video surveillance solutions for over 25 years. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, Salient's award-winning CompleteView VMS platform offers unmatched scalability and versatility through a fully open architecture, catering to the diverse needs of industries such as critical infrastructure, transportation, logistics, retail, and education. By leveraging intelligent video technology, Salient helps organizations enhance security, improve service delivery, and drive positive business outcomes.

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Sara Miles

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Phone: 512-736-6483

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SOURCE Salient Systems