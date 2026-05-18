Salient Systems Welcomes Steve Bell as Executive Vice President, Sales

"Steve's customer-first mindset and his belief in deeply understanding the customer before bringing solutions forward is exactly what we look for in a sales leader," said Bob Wilbur, Chief Executive Officer at Salient Systems. Post this

Bell chose Salient for its people, its culture of collaboration, and its commitment to serving customers with what CEO Bob Wilbur describes as a "servant's heart" — a philosophy Bell helped instill in his prior leadership roles and considers central to how the best technology companies build lasting partnerships with integrators and end users.

"What drew me to Salient is the people and the way they work collaboratively to serve customers — that level of support and partnership is exactly what integrators and end users have come to expect from this team," said Bell. "I'm committed to honoring and building on that legacy, ensuring every customer relationship continues to reflect the dedication and professionalism Salient is already known for."

As Executive Vice President, Sales, Bell will lead Salient's sales organization, working alongside the executive team and the company's integrator community to continue Salient's strong momentum across critical infrastructure, transportation, logistics, retail, and education.

"Steve's customer-first mindset and his belief in deeply understanding the customer before bringing solutions forward is exactly what we look for in a sales leader," said Bob Wilbur, Chief Executive Officer at Salient Systems. "His track record of building strong, prepared teams and lasting customer relationships will be a tremendous asset as we scale our presence in the enterprise market and continue to deliver on our commitments to our integrator partners."

For more information about Salient Systems and its CompleteView VMS platform, visit www.salientsys.com.

About Salient Systems

Salient is a leading provider of enterprise-class Video Management Software and Systems, delivering innovative, best-in-class video surveillance solutions for over 25 years. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, Salient's award-winning CompleteView VMS platform offers unmatched scalability and versatility through a fully open architecture, catering to the diverse needs of industries such as critical infrastructure, transportation, logistics, retail, and education. By leveraging intelligent video technology, Salient helps organizations enhance security, improve service delivery, and drive positive business outcomes.

Media Contact

Sara Miles, Salient Systems, 1 5126174800, [email protected], www.salientsys.com

SOURCE Salient Systems