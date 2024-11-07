Salimetrics Launches At-Home, Healthy Lifestyle Assessments to Empower Long-Term Consumer Wellness

Salimetrics, a worldwide leader in the science of biobehavioral testing solutions, announces the launch of HealthGPS (https://healthgps.co), a comprehensive service aimed at empowering consumers to take control of their healthy lifestyle choices. Offering an array of science driven assessments for sleep, stress, and metabolism, HealthGPS delivers actionable insights with the convenience of minimally invasive, self-administered, at-home testing.
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an era where consumers desire more information about their personal health, HealthGPS delivers simple, accurate, and user-friendly opportunities for individuals and families to monitor key wellness metrics. Each HealthGPS assessment makes it easy to identify and map changes over time, even before symptoms appear. By comparing personal data, users can take proactive steps to improve sleep, manage stress, and optimize metabolism, helping ensure a positive health trajectory.
"By definition, personal wellness doesn't have a 'one size fits all' approach," says Doug Granger, Ph.D., Salimetrics Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer. "Rather than comparing you to everyone else, we focus on how your metrics evolve over time — because that's the true key to understanding your unique health and wellness journey."
One key assessment from HealthGPS is the Healthy Lifestyle Check, which combines multiple tests for sleep, stress, and metabolism into a single, comprehensive profile. This assessment serves as an ideal starting point and provides individuals with a complete map of their current status across these three key pillars of health, as well as an overall wellness score. Each detailed, easy-to-understand results report offers clear insights into how lifestyle choices impact an individual's health and wellness journey.
How it Works
With the click of a button, consumers can order assessments online, customized to fit their unique needs, interests, and lifestyle. Minimally invasive and high-tech collection devices for saliva make sampling simple and convenient. Samples are then processed at the world-renowned Salimetrics Clinical Laboratory, ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and reliability. Results are issued quickly through a secure online portal, with each report offering biomarker levels and expert recommendations.
Supporting Proactive Health Management
HealthGPS is dedicated to making tests accessible and affordable, with pricing designed to fit a wide range of budgets. By democratizing access to health insights, HealthGPS aims to empower consumers to take control of their wellness journey. "The ultimate goal is to help people understand the real health impact of their lifestyle choices in a scientifically grounded way," says Dr. Granger. "With the right tools and information, individuals can avoid paths leading to potential health issues and steer towards healthier outcomes. HealthGPS is here to guide them on the best route."
About HealthGPS
HealthGPS is an innovative provider of at-home health testing solutions designed to help individuals monitor and optimize their health. For more information, visit https://healthgps.co.
