Salimetrics Launches At-Home, Healthy Lifestyle Assessments to Empower Long-Term Consumer Wellness

"With the right tools and information, individuals can avoid paths leading to potential health issues and steer towards healthier outcomes." Post this

One key assessment from HealthGPS is the Healthy Lifestyle Check, which combines multiple tests for sleep, stress, and metabolism into a single, comprehensive profile. This assessment serves as an ideal starting point and provides individuals with a complete map of their current status across these three key pillars of health, as well as an overall wellness score. Each detailed, easy-to-understand results report offers clear insights into how lifestyle choices impact an individual's health and wellness journey.

How it Works

With the click of a button, consumers can order assessments online, customized to fit their unique needs, interests, and lifestyle. Minimally invasive and high-tech collection devices for saliva make sampling simple and convenient. Samples are then processed at the world-renowned Salimetrics Clinical Laboratory, ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and reliability. Results are issued quickly through a secure online portal, with each report offering biomarker levels and expert recommendations.

Supporting Proactive Health Management

HealthGPS is dedicated to making tests accessible and affordable, with pricing designed to fit a wide range of budgets. By democratizing access to health insights, HealthGPS aims to empower consumers to take control of their wellness journey. "The ultimate goal is to help people understand the real health impact of their lifestyle choices in a scientifically grounded way," says Dr. Granger. "With the right tools and information, individuals can avoid paths leading to potential health issues and steer towards healthier outcomes. HealthGPS is here to guide them on the best route."

About HealthGPS

HealthGPS is an innovative provider of at-home health testing solutions designed to help individuals monitor and optimize their health. For more information, visit https://healthgps.co.

Media Contact

Chris Schwartz, Salimetrics, 760-448-5397, [email protected], https://healthgps.co

SOURCE Salimetrics