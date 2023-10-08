Salinas propane company reports the top benefits of regularly scheduled delivery

There is never a convenient time for the propane tank to be empty, with the extreme weather events of the past few years making running out a potential health threat as well as an inconvenience. The team from Wildhorse Propane and Appliances, delivering to Salinas and surrounding regions has some reasons why scheduling regular deliveries can help keep the propane tank full.
SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is never a convenient time for the propane tank to be empty, with the extreme weather events of the past few years making running out a potential health threat as well as an inconvenience. The team from Wildhorse Propane and Appliances, delivering to Salinas and surrounding regions has some reasons why scheduling regular deliveries can help keep the propane tank full.
When a household or business relies on propane for heating, cooling, cooking, and more, it's critical to know the supply is readily available. Especially hot, three-digit summers put proper cooling at the top of the list for health and for preserving critical products that require temperature control. Regularly scheduled propane delivery offers several benefits, including:
- Ensure a steady supply of propane without the hassle of monitoring fuel levels or placing individual orders.
The local, family-owned company has been providing propane service to Monterey County, North San Luis Obispo County, and portions of Santa Cruz and San Benito counties since 1980. The company provides fair prices, good service, timely delivery, and the added convenience of online bill pay. Wildhorse propane service includes the convenience of regular delivery route truck drivers who check customers' tanks. In addition to propane delivery to homes, farms, or businesses, Wildhorse can fill RV tanks, forklift tanks, propane vehicle tanks, and other agricultural and industrial equipment.
Wildhorse has been a leading supplier of propane gas and propane tanks since it was founded, and today it is also a leading supplier of propane-powered appliances, in stock, in the King City showroom, ready for delivery and installation anywhere in the company's service area.
Wildhorse Propane & Appliance
50557 Wildhorse Road
King City CA, 93930
(831) 385-4827
