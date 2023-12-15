Saling Requisitions Meeting for Shareholders of YourWay Cannabis

"The company has been plagued by internal conflicts and questionable ethics of some members. It's time for a new path that's focused on restoring integrity and shareholder value, not individual agendas." Post this

In a decisive move to realign YourWay Cannabis with its core values and shareholder interests, Carl Saling III has requisitioned a crucial shareholder meeting. This action underscores the urgent need for transformative leadership, as the current board and management have notably failed to uphold the best interests of shareholders.

Mr. Saling states, "The company has been plagued by internal conflicts and questionable ethics of some members. It's time for a new path that's focused on restoring integrity and shareholder value, not individual agendas. It is vitally important for all shareholders to vote when the requested meeting is scheduled. It's the only path forward." Mr. Saling co-founded Hollister Biosciences, a company that later evolved and rebranded itself as YourWay Cannabis.

For YourWay to continue its journey towards growth and success, it's imperative that we embrace change. The proposed new board, comprised of seasoned industry leaders, represents a fresh start and a commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The upcoming meeting will be a pivotal moment in YourWay's history, setting the course for a revitalized and prosperous future.

Further information with respect to the requisitioned meeting and the proposed board nominees will be contained in an information circular to be mailed to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

