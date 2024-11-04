Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels Sets New Standard in Holistic Hospitality

Oregon's Premier Coastal Resort Champions Wellness, Local Engagement and Regenerative Practices

GLENEDEN BEACH, Ore., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salishan Coastal Lodge, a member of the Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels collection, is setting new benchmarks in Epic Experiences and Holistic Hospitality through its comprehensive approach to wellness, kindness, and environmental stewardship.

"Having undergone a complete reinvention over the last five years, the enduring appeal of Salishan Coastal Lodge now shines brighter than ever. As this beloved destination approaches its 60th birthday, Salishan has once again been recognized as one of the Best Resorts in the West by Travel and Leisure Magazine," said Ken Cruse, founder and CEO of SCP Hotels. "Holistic Hospitality values underscore all aspects of the new Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP. While creating memories to last the next 60 years, guests can now rest assured their stay at Salishan Coastal Lodge will leave their souls healthier, their connections richer, and mother earth happier."

Local Farm Partnerships: Fresh, Sustainable, and Local

Salishan Coastal Lodge partners with over a dozen local farms. As a result, the lodge ensures its culinary offerings are not only fresh and delicious but also beneficial to the community and environment. The lodge's herb program, featuring homegrown basil, rosemary, and lavender, adds a unique touch to craft cocktails and the lodge's signature Wild & Free beverages. Additionally, Salishan Coastal Lodge partners with Anima Mundi Herbals, incorporating plant-based tonics and herbal supplements into the Wild & Free cocktail menu, offering guests a holistic and nourishing experience.

The lodge's plant-forward menus, developed with the help of SCP's nutritionist, highlight the best of the Pacific Northwest. By using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Salishan offers a farm-to-fork experience that is both healthy and sustainable. The Lodge is proud to use Zero Acre Oil across its culinary offerings, from salad dressings and sauces to house-made sourdough pizza doughs and sautéed dishes further reflecting the lodge's commitment to promoting well-being and sustainability. Catering services at the lodge also emphasize reducing food waste through made-to-order preparation, with all leftovers composted to minimize environmental impact.

Wellness at Salishan: Fostering Well-Being and Community

Aligned with its mission to promote holistic well-being, Salishan Coastal Lodge offers wellness activities that nurture both body and soul. Guests may start their day with Soulful Start meditation or daily Hatha Yoga, unwind by the fire pit after enjoying a day of Oregon coast experiences at Après Adventure, or share the love with their pets and pet lovers at Yappy Hour. For those drawn to creativity and deeper connection, Salishan offers workshops in Creative Writing Affirmations, Reiki, Herbalism, and Sound Bath Meditation. The lodge also partners with the Audubon Society for monthly Perch & Pour events, blending education with leisure in a uniquely Salishan way.

Net Zero Waste Program: Leading the Charge Toward Zero Waste

Salishan Coastal Lodge is dedicated to achieving Net Zero Waste, actively measuring waste diversion, and reducing emissions through innovative strategies. As part of Soul Community Planet's deep-rooted commitment to the environment, Salishan integrates eco-initiatives into every aspect of its operations. This includes LED lighting, water-saving fixtures, lithium battery golf carts, and the use of recycled water on its golf course. Salishan is a pioneer in Lincoln County, partnering with the sanitary district on a commercial composting pilot program to raise awareness and funding, encouraging other businesses to join in the future. Additionally, Salishan supports eco-friendly practices by using Ecolab's sustainable cleaning products and minimizing waste in in-room dining with reusable containers.

Through its partnership with EarthCheck—the world's leading scientific, economic, environmental, and social benchmarking certification— Salishan rigorously tracks its energy use, water consumption, waste production, and emissions, having received the EarthCheck Silver certification. This partnership ensures the lodge aligns with global sustainability standards, further cementing its role as a leader in eco-conscious hospitality.

Group Retreats: Tailored Experiences for Well-Being and Connection

Salishan Coastal Lodge is an ideal partner for corporate retreats, association meetings, and social events, offering a blend of traditional and non-traditional meeting spaces that accommodate gatherings from 20 to 200 guests. Set within the Oregon Coast's most scenic venues, the lodge provides accommodations with adjoining guest rooms and suites, private beach access, an Aerial Park including zip lines and ropes courses, a state-of-the-art spa, a signature golf course, miles of hiking trails, indoor tennis and pickleball courts, and unique team-building activities.

Salishan also specializes in tailored group wellness experiences, perfect for corporate retreats, family reunions, or special gatherings. Wellness offerings include instructor-led yoga, breathwork, meditation, private yoga, Reiki, sound healing, and spa buy-outs, as well as immersive experiences including Creative Writing Affirmations workshops and Wild & Free Social Hours featuring Anima Mundi herbal tonics. Groups can also choose these options for Wellness Breaks as part of group gatherings and meetings.

Every Stay Does Good Program: Positive Impact with Every Visit

SCP Hotels demonstrates its commitment to its vision of making the world a better place through the Every Stay Does Good Program (ESDG) enabling travelers to positively impact themselves, the community, and the environment, just by booking a stay. This initiative has already positively impacted 215,000 adolescents through mental health tools, planted 224,000 trees through reforestation efforts with partner One Tree Planted, and cleaned 33,000 square meters of beach, showcasing the lodge's unwavering commitment to making a difference.

Extending its commitment to sustainability and active engagement with the natural environment, Salishan has introduced a new epic experience allowing guests to embrace the outdoors like a true Oregonian. Blending adventure, fine dining, spa treatments, and cozy bonfires, the day begins with a scenic stand-up paddleboard tour along the coastline, with transportation to and from the lodge in SCP's iconic vintage Land Rover, complete with smoothies and coffee for the ride. After the paddle, guests can savor a gourmet picnic lunch for two, paired with wine, followed by a calming Tranquillity™ Sound Bath and CBD Infusion Massage, or the ultimate Rest and Recover package, with a sound bath, body scrub, and Ayurvedic Sleep Treatment.

Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels invites travelers to experience the natural beauty of the Oregon Coast while contributing to a movement that values wellness for people (soul), our communities, and our planet. Recently named one of Travel + Leisure's 15 Favorite Resorts in the West as part of the World's Best Awards, the property also earned a spot on Sunset's Travel Awards list for Where to Stay: Coastal Gems, cementing its place as a premier coastal destination. For more information on Salishan Coastal Lodge, please visit salishan.com and follow @salishancoastalodge on Instagram and Salishan Coastal Lodge on Facebook.

