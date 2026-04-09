Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels Unveils New Experience-Driven Programming for Meetings and Groups

Immersive team adventures blend wellness, connection, nature and purpose for impactful retreats on the Oregon Coast

GLENEDEN BEACH, Ore., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels has debuted new immersive programming perfect for meetings and groups, redefining the traditional offsite with nature-led experiences rooted in wellness, connection, and sustainability. Set between forested bluffs and Siletz Bay with more than 35,000 square feet of meeting space, the beloved coastal retreat offers a compelling backdrop for high-impact gatherings that go beyond the boardroom.

"Today's most impactful meetings are those that balance productivity with genuine human connection," said Amy Hildahl, Senior Director of Sales at SCP Hotels. "At Salishan Coastal Lodge, we've designed experiences that allow teams to step outside, reconnect with nature, and return with a renewed sense of clarity, creativity, and shared purpose."

With 190 guest rooms designed as private sanctuaries, farm-to-fork dining at The Attic, and environments that extend from hearth-side lounges to forest trails and beachfront access, Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels creates a fully immersive setting for group connection and renewal.

NEW TEAM ADVENTURE PROGRAMMING AT SALISHAN COASTAL LODGE

At the heart of Salishan Coastal Lodge's expanded meetings and events offerings is Team Adventures, a multi-dimensional collection of experiences grounded in SCP Hotels' "Soul, Community, Planet" philosophy, designed to support both individual wellbeing and collective growth.

SOUL: Presence & Inner Restoration

Experiences centered on personal wellbeing invite teams to slow down and reset through guided sound healing and breathwork journeys that use vibrational therapy to calm the nervous system and enhance focus. Apothecary-style tea rituals introduce participants to medicinal herbs and "food as medicine" principles, while intentional candle-making workshops offer a tactile, creative outlet tied to personal or professional goals. Groups can also take advantage of spa buyouts and wellness blocks, transforming downtime into moments of collective restoration through customized treatments and holistic therapies.

COMMUNITY: Shared Wisdom & Collective Action

Community programming brings teams together through hands-on experiences, from forest bathing walks and chef-led tastings that highlight the Oregon Coast's unique terroir along with locally and seasonally sourced cooking classes. Speaker sessions and leadership discussions explore topics such as empathy and regenerative business practices, complemented by communal gatherings that encourage open dialogue.

PLANET: Stewardship & Wild Discovery

Rooted in environmental awareness and adventure, planet-driven experiences connect groups to the surrounding ecosystem in meaningful ways. Guided naturalist excursions through the Cascade Head Biosphere offer insight into one of the region's most unique landscapes, while CSR initiatives such as habitat restoration and beach cleanups allow teams to actively give back. The "Trash and Treasure" experience pairs coastal cleanup efforts with guided agate hunting, where participants learn to identify local stones and can exchange their finds with the hotel team for polished agates to take home. Outdoor adventures, including paddleboarding, kayaking, e-biking, and the lodge's Aerial Park & Ziplines, encourage exploration through high-engagement activities tied to the natural landscape.

To round out itineraries, Salishan Coastal Lodge also offers classic group experiences, including golf, racquet sports, lawn games, trivia nights, and full-service entertainment such as DJ and karaoke programming, ensuring a well-balanced mix of productivity, recreation, and celebration.

BEACH SHUTTLE ACCESS

Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels has made it easier than ever to connect with the destination through its new beach shuttle service, offering convenient daily access to a private beach with expansive Oregon coastline to explore.

MICE CAPABILITIES AND MEETING SPACES

Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels offers more than 35,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, accommodating everything from executive retreats to large-scale gatherings of up to 200 attendees. Venues are thoughtfully designed to integrate with the surrounding environment, creating an atmosphere that feels both grounded and inspiring. Combined with on-site amenities including a full-service spa, golf course, aerial park, and multiple dining outlets, Salishan Coastal Lodge provides a turnkey destination for fully customized programs.

GREEN MEETINGS

Sustainability is embedded into every meeting at Salishan Coastal Lodge, positioning the property as a leader in green meetings through SCP Hotels' commitment to regenerative travel. Across the portfolio, operations emphasize energy efficiency, low-waste practices, and responsible sourcing, resulting in measurable environmental impact, including waste recovery and carbon sequestration per occupied room.

Through SCP's brandwide Every Stay Does Good® program, group stays contribute to initiatives such as tree planting, renewable energy access for families in need, and youth mental health support, ensuring that every gathering leaves a positive footprint.

About SCP Hotels

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, our communities, and the planet. SCP provides clean, fresh, energy efficient, low-waste accommodations, fitness and coworking. SCP supports a range of causes that align with its vision through its Every Stay Does Good® program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes which share its core values. For more information, visit scphotel.com

Media Contact

The Point PR, SCP Hotels, 1 5416108134, [email protected], scphotel.com

SOURCE SCP Hotels