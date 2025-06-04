Salishan Coastal Lodge Celebrates 60 Years of Pacific Northwest Hospitality

Oregon Coast Retreat Honors Milestone Anniversary with Immersive Wellness Experiences and Sustainable Travel Initiatives

GLENEDEN BEACH, Ore., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels, a cherished retreat nestled where forest meets sea on Oregon's Central Coast, is excited to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025. Since 1965, Salishan has embodied a uniquely Pacific Northwest ethos, where nature, wellness, and kinship converge. In celebration of this milestone, Salishan invites travelers to partake in a suite of new and thoughtfully designed experiences that reflect six decades of soulful hospitality and conscious living.

"For 60 years, Salishan has provided a sanctuary for guests seeking meaningful connection, with themselves, each other, and the Earth," said Robert Ratchford, General Manager of Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels. "This anniversary marks not just our history, but our future—one rooted in sustainability, holistic well-being, and the positive impact we can have through travel."

A Celebration Rooted in Purpose

Founded by visionary Oregonian John D. Gray, Salishan Coastal Lodge was conceived in the 1960s as a nature-immersive escape that embraced the Pacific Northwest's lush greenery and year-round beauty. To bring this vision to life, Gray enlisted architect John Storrs, a pioneer of the Northwest Modern architecture style and whose use of locally sourced woods and natural light continues to reflect a deep harmony with the surrounding landscape. Renowned landscape architect Barbara Fealy further shaped the property's essence, crafting a setting that feels as though it emerges organically from the coastal forest.

Throughout the property, original works by Pacific Northwest artists pay homage to the region's rich creative heritage. Notably, more than a dozen hand-carved panels and sculptures by Leroy Setziol—one of the region's most respected wood sculptors—remain on view. These works are now joined by a new wood sculpture by his daughter, Monica Setziol-Phillips, continuing the family's artistic legacy.

Today, Salishan stands as a celebration of the Pacific Northwest spirit and spectacular natural beauty, while serving as a beacon for regenerative travel through SCP Hotels' "Soul Community Planet" values—prioritizing wellness, social good, and environmental stewardship. Set on 200 forested acres with sweeping views of Siletz Bay, Salishan offers a rich array of nature-forward experiences, including forested walking trails, a full-service spa, wellness programming, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Guests can enjoy an indoor pool, a racquet club, an aerial adventure park, bike skills courses, and Scottish Links-style golfing at Salishan Golf Links. At its core, the lodge is defined by thoughtful details—like an on-site herb garden used in craft cocktails, energy-efficient practices, and community-focused programming that brings together guests, the local community, and nature.

Legacy Retreat Package

In honor of Salishan's diamond anniversary, guests can embark on the ultimate celebration with the Legacy Retreat Package, an experience crafted for meaningful moments, restorative energy, and deep connection to the Oregon Coast. The package includes accommodations in the three-bedroom Jacobsen Suite with daily breakfast, an intimate in-suite dinner with wine pairings and a vintage 1960s Land Rover beach picnic. Guests can also enjoy paddleboarding, a naturalist-led bay tour or a surf experience, along with pickleball, golf for two and a couple's spa ritual featuring sea minerals and hot stones. Curated keepsakes, including an anniversary glass float and a bottle of Oregon Pinot Noir, add a commemorative touch. As an added benefit, guests will receive VIP status and future perks at SCP Hotels.

60th Anniversary Room Package

This exclusive package includes a $60 resort credit, a beautiful commemorative glass float to take home as a keepsake and access to Salishan's nature-inspired amenities, including wellness programming and the lodge's signature Après Adventure experiences.

Anniversary Programming All Throughout The Year

Throughout the year, Salishan will honor its 60-year legacy with a lineup of events and experiences inspired by its heritage, natural setting, and commitment to well-being:

Summer Concert Series: A seasonal lineup of live music performances set against the lodge's breathtaking natural backdrop, featuring regional artists and family-friendly programming Wednesdays and Fridays 5-7pm June- August.

June- August. 60th Anniversary Golf Tournament: A community-focused tournament held on Salishan's scenic 18-hole course, with proceeds supporting SCP's Every Stay Does Good charitable partners, August 17 .

. Spa Specials: A rotating selection of anniversary-inspired treatments at The Spa at Salishan, incorporating native botanicals and wellness traditions of the Pacific Northwest.

Expanded Wellness Programming: Curated classes and workshops including sound baths, guided meditations, herbalism, yoga, and creative expression, designed to nurture whole-being wellness.

Looking Ahead

As Salishan embarks on its seventh decade, its mission is more resonant than ever: to celebrate all that makes the Pacific Northwest and the Oregon Coast truly special, and to create restorative spaces that nurture both people and the planet. With recent accolades from Travel + Leisure, Sunset Magazine and Organic Spa Magazine, Salishan Coastal Lodge remains a destination where authenticity, sustainability and soulful travel intersect.

For reservations or more information, visit www.salishan.com/60th or follow @salishancoastallodge on Instagram and Facebook.

About Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels

Salishan Coastal Lodge, a flagship SCP Hotels property, is located in Gleneden Beach, OR, on 200 forested acres along the Pacific Ocean. Offering immersive wellness, eco-conscious hospitality, and locally inspired experiences, the lodge features 205 guest rooms and suites, a full-service spa, an aerial adventure course, and farm-forward coastal cuisine. Salishan is a proud partner of EarthCheck and a leader in sustainable travel.

Media Contact

The Point PR, Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels, 1 5416108134, [email protected], https://salishan.com/

SOURCE Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels