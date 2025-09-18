Salsa and Easyteam Partner to Deliver Market-First Embedded Workforce and Payroll Solution for Hourly Teams

"This partnership is already delivering a battle-tested, out of the box experience that frontline teams love – and we look forward to bringing that value to many more platforms." Post this

"When platforms look to embed payroll, they often realize too late that they're also on the hook for time tracking and attendance," said John Kramer, Salsa CEO. "Together with Easyteam, we're already helping partners solve this challenge with a single, embedded solution – from clock-in to payday – and we're excited to power many more platforms in the future."

Solving a common bottleneck in embedded payroll

Historically, platforms that wanted to embed payroll also had to build time tracking and scheduling themselves – two massive undertakings. As employers migrate to all-in-one software, product teams face mounting pressure to deliver integrated payroll and workforce management. Many platforms that approach Salsa have robust business logic but lack core workforce tools like scheduling, time-off management and approvals, and time tracking. This slows down product development, complicates compliance, and often delays payroll launch.

Today, Salsa and Easyteam offer a full web and mobile experience that eliminates this bottleneck. Time and attendance, scheduling, PTO, break enforcement, and payroll are all handled natively, with automated syncing and no custom code.

"We've built our products to work in complete sync, enabling partners to expand their offerings without the complexity of stitching systems together," said Harel Ishay, Easyteam CEO. "This partnership is already delivering a battle-tested, out of the box experience that frontline teams love – and we look forward to bringing that value to many more platforms."

Built for platforms that serve hourly teams

This joint solution is built for platforms that serve verticals like retail, hospitality, home services, fitness, beauty and wellness – industries that rely heavily on hourly workers and flexible scheduling.

Instead of piecing together multiple vendors or building custom logic in-house, platforms can now launch faster with one integration, one contract, and a fully connected experience across team management and payroll.

By working with Easyteam and Salsa, platforms can deliver more value and improve their bottom line – going to market faster and seeing ROI in as little as one quarter.

Inside the unified stack

Here's what platforms can unlock from day one:

1. Unified onboarding flow

Employers invite staff once, and employee data is instantly synced across Easyteam and Salsa – covering scheduling, time tracking, PTO, and payroll with zero duplication.

2. Seamless time and attendance to payroll

Employees clock in and out via web, mobile, or POS using Easyteam's time tracking API and SDK. Once approved, validated hours – including regular, OT, PTO, tips, and commissions – flow directly into Salsa, and payroll is instantly ready to run.

3. Smart scheduling with built-in compliance

Managers create schedules in Easyteam with built-in break compliance rules. Missed, short, or late breaks are flagged for review, ensuring labor law compliance and employee well-being. Approved time flows seamlessly into Salsa for accurate payroll.

4. Real-time PTO sync

Employees request time off in Easyteam. Once approved, the PTO is automatically reflected in Salsa – no manual entry needed.

5. Compliance-driven notifications

Real-time alerts for late clock-ins, missed breaks, or overtime help managers respond quickly and ensure accurate, compliant pay. All events feed directly into payroll.

6. One-click payroll from workforce data

All approved hours, attendance, and PTO data flow seamlessly from Easyteam into Salsa. With one review, payroll is ready – no duplicate entry or data wrangling needed.

This partnership helps platforms accelerate product launches, reduce operational overhead, and deliver a superior experience for employers and hourly teams.

How to get started

This joint offering is available to new and existing Salsa and Easyteam partners today. Developer documentation, onboarding guides, and white-glove support are available to ensure a fast and smooth integration.

Whether you're launching a workforce solution or embedding payroll for the first time, this integration is designed to get you to market faster – with full support for web and mobile, and no added dev lift.

Demos, documentation and sandbox access are available by contacting either company.

About Salsa

Salsa builds developer-first payroll infrastructure that helps companies launch scalable payroll products. With a focus on seamless integration, operational efficiency, and compliance, Salsa powers the future of embedded payroll. Learn more at salsa.dev, and see documentation at docs.salsa.dev.

About Easyteam

Easyteam is the leading workforce management infrastructure for scheduling, attendance, HR, and daily operations of frontline teams. Supporting hundreds of thousands of employees globally, Easyteam delivers deep industry expertise to keep businesses compliant, efficient, and productive. Learn more at easyteam.com/embedded, and see documentation at docs.easyteam.com.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

