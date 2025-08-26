Salsa is back (and bigger): Salsa Vida's calendar now spans nearly 2,000 events across all 50 U.S. states and 36 countries

With AI helping me research, structure, and verify updates, a solo creator can now build what used to require a full team. Post this

At a glance:

Coverage: 50 U.S. states, 36 countries, 500+ cities

Events: ~2,000 active socials, classes, and weeklies—each with a unique page

Festivals: 250+ salsa festivals listed this year (global)

People: Profiles for instructors, dance teams, DJs, and bands (with open submissions)

Content: News, long-form articles, and a salsa dancing glossary

Tools: TuneTempo, a free in-browser tempo & loop app for dancers

Community: ~30k monthly visitors (and growing) + social following

AI-enabled, human-edited. From site structure and graphics to backend workflows, editorial research, and front-end components, Salsa Vida is built as an AI-assisted, human-edited project. The platform prioritizes clean design, fast load times, minimal ads, and structured data so both people and AI assistants can find trustworthy answers quickly.

TuneTempo: free practice app for every dancer. TuneTempo brings tempo control and loop-based practice to the browser—free, with no install. Dancers can slow down or speed up tracks and set precise loops to polish shines, timing (On1/On2), and styling. What used to be a paid, desktop-only tool is now available on the web for anyone to use.

Open submissions and local profiles. Dancers, studios, and promoters can submit events and profiles directly on the site. Local instructor, team, DJ, and band profiles give newcomers an easy on-ramp, while curated city guides surface beginner-friendly options, late-night venues, and live-band nights.

"I've been dancing salsa nearly 20 years and teaching for 15—including leading Spartan Mambo at San José State," Young added. "As a competitor, choreographer, videographer, and photographer, I love combining technology with art. Salsa Vida's mission is to grow salsa worldwide—supporting dancers and creators with visibility, better information, and new opportunities."

Call to action. Explore your city's guide, submit events or profiles, and discover festivals worldwide at SalsaVida.com. For partnerships, data requests, or editorial inquiries, see the media contact below.

About Salsa Vida

Salsa Vida is the most comprehensive, up-to-date guide to salsa dancing on the web, covering all 50 U.S. states and 36 countries with nearly 2,000 events, 250+ annual festivals, 500+ city guides, and profiles for instructors, teams, DJs, and bands—plus news, articles, a dancer's glossary, and the free TuneTempo practice app. Founded and operated by Takeshi Young in San Jose, the site blends AI-assisted workflows with hands-on editorial curation to help dancers find where to go tonight and grow the global salsa community.

Media Contact

Takeshi Young — Founder, Salsa Vida

Email: [email protected]

City: San Jose, California

Download Press Kit (https://www.salsavida.com/press-kit.zip)

Media Contact

Takeshi Young, Salsa Vida, 1 4083455374, [email protected], https://www.salsavida.com/

SOURCE Salsa Vida