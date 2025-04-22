Salsa Lands $20M Series A to Make Embedded Payroll Seamless for Software Providers

"We built Salsa to keep the operational burden off our partners' shoulders, so they can focus on what they do best. This funding lets us double down on automation, flexibility and deep support in industries where payroll is hardest to get right." Post this

The easiest way to embed and scale payroll

Salsa's infrastructure enables software companies to build, launch, and operate fully integrated payroll products in a matter of weeks. The platform handles the complexity—from worker onboarding to tax filings—so partners can offer modern payroll without needing deep in-house expertise or large operational teams.

"Salsa has always been the fastest way to launch a payroll product—now we're the easiest way to scale," said John Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Salsa. "We built Salsa to keep the operational burden off our partners' shoulders, so they can focus on what they do best. This funding lets us double down on automation, flexibility and deep support in industries where payroll is hardest to get right."

Winning competitive deals in complex industries

Salsa has become a leading infrastructure choice for software platforms in sectors where payroll is especially complex. Frontline healthcare workers are a prime example of a workforce where complexity is the rule, not an exception. Platforms like Jane, Maple, and one of the largest healthcare platforms in the country are partnering with Salsa to simplify shift and overtime rules, multiple work locations and compliance to bring modern payroll to millions of practitioners across the healthcare industry.

"We evaluated several embedded payroll providers, but Salsa stood out for their ability to support the unique complexity of our business. From day one, their team was responsive, flexible, and willing to adapt to our needs—which is critical when you're serving over 190,000 practitioners. They didn't just provide infrastructure; they became a true partner in helping us bring a better solution to our helpers."

-Laura Little, VP of Product Partnerships, Jane

In the beauty and wellness industry, known for very complex shift, hourly, commission, and tipping rules, leading platforms like Daysmart, Mangomint, and GlossGenius have used Salsa to launch the first products to remove industry complexity from payroll, adding hundreds of hours back to their busy business owners.

Salsa's ease and speed of deployment have attracted fast-growing platforms across many industries. Leading independent business CRM, HoneyBook, launched its first customer just 17 days after integration began—underscoring Salsa's reputation for getting partners live quickly without excessive product or engineering resources.

"Salsa stood out from competitors in how deeply they partnered with us. Their team was in our office, solving problems side-by-side with ours. That hands-on approach was key to launching quickly and building something that truly fits our members' needs."

-Oz Alon, CEO, HoneyBook

Backing from world-class investors

Salsa's vision and traction have attracted leading investors who recognize payroll as the next critical layer of embedded fintech. Altos Ventures led the round, with participation from all prior investors, including Greycroft, Better Tomorrow Ventures, Definition, and SemperVirens.

"Payroll is one of the clear next frontiers in embedded fintech, and Salsa is redefining the landscape," said Tae Yoon, Partner at Altos Ventures. "John, Juan, and the Salsa team have built a standout payroll infrastructure that is robust, fast, and flexible. We are thrilled to partner with Salsa as it becomes the foundational layer for payroll across entire industries."

About Salsa

Salsa is the easiest way for software platforms to launch and scale embedded payroll. Built by industry veterans with decades of experience in payroll and SaaS, Salsa provides the infrastructure behind modern payroll products tailored to vertical and complex business needs. With Salsa, platforms can launch a revenue-generating, fully integrated payroll product in weeks, not years—without the heavy operational burden. Salsa is trusted by leading platforms across healthcare, personal services, time and attendance, and small business management. Today, Salsa powers payroll products across all 50 U.S. states and Canada. Learn more at www.salsa.dev.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, amber@moorecom2.com

SOURCE Salsa