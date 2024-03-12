Salsa Queen Continues Commitment to the Highest-Quality Salsas and Dips with New Product X-ray Machine

"We believe our customers deserve superior quality when it comes to authentic Mexican salsa and dips," said Jim Birch, Salsa Queen general manager. Post this

"We believe our customers deserve superior quality when it comes to authentic Mexican salsa and dips," said Jim Birch, Salsa Queen's general manager. "No one should have to settle for a product that may contain unsafe ingredients. This investment will allow us to deliver premium and safe products in the salsa market. We are committed to making continued investments that improve our customer experience. We will continue to roll out additional consumer safety measures as our product line continues to expand and grow."

Salsa Queen's other investments in consumer safety include the following:

A Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification from the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).

Protective film on each fresh product.

The use of filtered water.

A vegetable washer that carefully cleans each ingredient before it's added to the product.

Rigid quality checks.

These investments are just another step that sets Salsa Queen apart from other independent salsa and dip makers as one that can compete on the national level.

Currently, customers can find Salsa Queen dips and salsas in over 1,300 stores across the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as a growing number of international stores. Salsa Queen will continue to lead with investments that improve consumer safety. To find your nearest store carrying Salsa Queen's freeze-dried salsas, visit the Salsa Queen store locator.

To learn more about Salsa Queen or to order dips and salsas for your own store, please contact Jim Birch at [email protected] or (801) 307-8336.

About Salsa Queen

Salsa Queen was started by a single mother to provide for her seven children. Salsas were initially made in their home kitchen, with all of the children helping to prep, fill and package. Since that humble beginning, Salsa Queen has grown rapidly and is now in nearly 1,300 stores across 30 states. All Salsa Queen salsas are preservative-free and bursting with big, bold and authentic flavors. The company is certified 100% woman- and minority-owned.

For more information, visit salsaqueen.com.

Media Contact

Jim Birch, Salsa Queen, (801) 307-8336, [email protected], https://www.salsaqueen.com/

SOURCE Salsa Queen