Salsa Queen to Begin Offering Popular Freeze-Dried Flavors Through Public Lands

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to expand our popular salsas and dips into Public Lands," said Jim Birch, CEO of Salsa Queen. "Now campers, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy freshly prepared salsa with these easily transportable freeze-dried options. We know Public Lands' shoppers will love the delicious taste and amazing quality of Salsa Queen salsas."

Already the world's largest producer of freeze-dried salsas, Salsa Queen further solidifies itself as the recognized market leader. With this newest distribution partnership, Salsa Queen now offers its gourmet fresh and freeze-dried salsas and dips in more than 1,500 locations in the United States. Free of fillers and preservatives, these authentic freeze-dried flavors make the perfect "salsa on the go" option for Mexican food lovers.

To find your nearest store carrying Salsa Queen, visit the Salsa Queen store locator. To learn more about Salsa Queen or how to carry dips and salsas (fresh or freeze-dried) for your store, please contact Jim Birch at [email protected] or 801-307-8336.

About Salsa Queen

Salsa Queen was started by a single mother to provide for her seven children. Salsas were initially made in their home kitchen, with all of the children helping to prep, fill and package. Since that humble beginning, Salsa Queen has grown rapidly and is now in nearly 1,500 stores across 30 states. All of its salsas are preservative-free and bursting with big, bold and authentic flavors. The company is certified 100% woman- and minority-owned.

For more information, visit salsaqueen.com.

Media Contact

Jim Birch, Salsa Queen, (801) 307-8336, [email protected], https://www.salsaqueen.com/

SOURCE Salsa Queen