SalsaCrazy SF Launches New Salsa and Bachata Dance Calendar for San Francisco Bay Area

SalsaCrazySF was created by local dancers for local dancers," said Marissa Gomez, evangelist of SalsaCrazySF. "We want to make it as effortless as possible for people to find exciting social salsa and bachata events to check out each week". Post this

In addition to browsing upcoming events, users can directly submit their own events to the calendar. This allows local dance instructors, performers, and promoters to easily publicize their events to a targeted audience. The SalsaCrazySF team reviews and verifies all submissions before publishing them on the calendar.

The San Francisco Bay Area has one of the largest and most vibrant salsa dance communities in the world. With a rich Latin cultural heritage and influence, salsa music and dance is integrated into the fabric of the region. SalsaCrazySF taps into this wildly passionate social dance scene by providing a user-friendly portal for participants to connect.

Whether you are looking for a beginner-friendly class to learn the basics of salsa and bachata, or you want to show off your fancy footwork at an advanced social dance, the SalsaCrazySF calendar has it covered. The website makes it easy to search for events by location, date, skill level, and type of event. From intimate underground salsa clubs, to large congresses with hundreds of dancers, the listings span the diversity of the bay area Latin dance community. The social nature of salsa dancing fosters tight-knit friendships and networks. SalsaCrazySF aims to bring this community closer together by providing a centralized hub for dancers to discover events, post their own listings, and stay plugged in.

"SalsaCrazySF was created by local dancers for local dancers," said Marissa Gomez, evangelist of SalsaCrazySF. "We want to make it as effortless as possible for people to find exciting social salsa and bachata events to check out each week. Our calendar will be constantly updated, so dancers always have somewhere fun to go."

With a festivals, some live music, a dance class, ballroom socials, and more, SalsaCrazySF is the go-to resource for dancers to stay connected and active in the bay area salsa community.

To get your events listed or browse what's coming up, visit www.salsacrazysf.com.

About SalsaCrazySF:

SalsaCrazySF is the leading online calendar for salsa and bachata dancing events in the San Francisco Bay Area. The user-generated calendar makes it easy for dance enthusiasts to find upcoming classes, social dances, live music, performances, and more. For more information, visit www.salsacrazysf.com.

Media Contact

Marissa Gomez, DanceCrazy Productions Inc., 1 4153091284, [email protected], www.salsacrazysf.com

SOURCE SalsaCrazy SF