Salt Lake City Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kian Eftekhari was Recently the Education Program Chair at the Utah Ophthalmology Society Annual Conference

"Serving as Education Program Chair at the Utah Ophthalmology Society Annual Conference was a privilege, allowing me to contribute to the dissemination of knowledge and expertise that benefits both practitioners and, most importantly, our patients."

Dr. Eftekhari brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the field of oculofacial plastic surgery. Board-certified and highly skilled, he specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the eyelids, addressing a wide range of conditions such as eyelid surgery or blepharoplasty, cancers around the eyelids, thyroid eye disease, lower eyelid malposition, tearing, and facial paralysis.

A distinguished alumnus of Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Eftekhari has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including induction into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and recognition with the Outstanding Contribution Award from the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS) in 2020.

With a commitment to excellence and patient-centered care, Dr. Eftekhari employs advanced techniques in eyelid and forehead surgery, including minimally invasive ptosis repair, endoscopic forehead lifting, upper eyelid blepharoplasty, facial fat grafting, and transconjunctival lower eyelid surgery. Additionally, he specializes in treating conditions such as thyroid eye disease and benign essential blepharospasm.

Dr. Eftekhari's dedication to advancing the field of oculofacial plastic surgery is further demonstrated through his active involvement in professional organizations, including previously serving as the chair of the Young ASOPRS Committee.

Eyelid Center of Utah stands as the premier destination for exceptional eyelid surgery care in Salt Lake City, spearheaded by the expertise of Dr. Kian Eftekhari. A board-certified and nationally recognized eyelid plastic surgeon, Dr. Eftekhari brings a wealth of specialized training and experience to the practice, ensuring the highest quality of care for every patient.

Dedicated to excellence, Eyelid Center of Utah focuses exclusively on eyelid surgery, allowing Dr. Eftekhari to deliver specialized and personalized care tailored to each patient's unique needs. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including cosmetic eyelid surgery encompassing both upper and lower eyelid procedures, forehead lifts, facial fat grafting, reconstructive surgery, and non-surgical treatments such as BOTOX® and Fillers.

