Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center Names Mission Critical Partners to Its Preferred Partner Program

We're grateful that Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center thinks so highly of our efforts and core values — persistence, integrity, trust, accountability, and prudence — to make this designation. Post this

Transfers of emergency calls are not uncommon and can happen for a variety of reasons. However, they generally are avoided because they can result in delayed response and a loss of critical information gathered by telecommunicators that can enhance situational awareness and lead to better-informed response decisions. They also create additional stress on callers, which can hinder telecommunicators in gathering critical information they need to dispatch the appropriate response as quickly as possible.

MCP subject-matter experts are assessing numerous technological and operational factors that could affect SLVECC's ability to comply with the statute. SLVECC is Utah's largest 911 center and provides call-taking and dispatching services for 12 law-enforcement agencies and eight fire/rescue/emergency medical departments clustered around Salt Lake County. The center processes about 264,000 calls for emergency services annually, meaning that it is limited to about 5,280 call transfers each year.

The assessments are leveraging MCP's proprietary Model for Advancing Public Safety® (MAPS®) methodology, which is based on the collective expertise of the firm's 215-plus SMEs, industry standards and best practices, and accreditation programs.

On its website, SLVECC states, "By reviewing technology and operations, MCP is helping the center improve emergency response times, reduce caller stress, and ensure first responders have better information when arriving on the scene."

Repeat business is the lifeblood of every consulting firm, and MCP has been reengaged many times over its 16-year history by clients that are pleased with the quality of the work performed by the firm's 250-plus subject-matter experts, according to John Chiaramonte, president of MCP's consulting division.

"But being named a preferred partner truly is noteworthy," Chiaramonte said. "We're grateful that Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center thinks so highly of our efforts and core values — persistence, integrity, trust, accountability, and prudence — to make this designation."

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public-safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach help us develop modernized solutions for our clients to maximize value and create optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.MissionCriticalPartners.com.

Media Contact

Alex Olttmanns, Pipitone, 1 412-321-0879, [email protected]

SOURCE Pipitone