Salt Restaurant and Hilton Pensacola Beach Earn Awards for Best Dish and Best Beverage at Annual Culinary Competitions

Participating in and placing in these competitions is a testament to all the effort the entire food and beverage team puts in every day. The Hilton Food and Beverage team is laser-focused on making sure that our guests have the best possible dining and beverage experience with us. Post this

"There is nothing I love more than bringing seasonal flavors to life, and the Proper Pear is the perfect representation of fall on Pensacola Beach," Jamieson said. "The rum and house-made spiced pear syrup give the cocktail warmth, while the raspberry foam balances the heat from the black pepper and makes this libation incredibly luscious."

A week later, Salt Restaurant placed third in the signature dish contest at Pensacola Beach's Taste of the Beach. The winning recipe was chef John Key's Lamb Terrine, featuring a lamb demi-glace, parsnip and celeriac puree, and marinated asparagus tips.

"I chose the lamb dish because it represents a taste of the earth, from the rich flavors of the lamb and demi-glace to the subtle sweetness of the parsnip and celeriac, and then finally the crispness of the asparagus," said Key, a native of the Bahamas whose cooking draws inspiration from the Caribbean, Italy, France, and the Southern U.S. "It showcases umami at its finest."

Paul Durant, Director of Food and Beverage at Hilton Pensacola Beach, expressed great satisfaction with his team's culinary and beverage achievements, noting their commitment to excellence. Durant, who has served with Innisfree at the Hilton Pensacola Beach for over 21 years, oversees the hotel's Bonsai, Salt, Starbucks Grab & Go, Banquet Department, and Sal de Mar.

Reflecting on recent competitions, he praised team members Rob Jameison, Chef John Key, Chef Mark Calvo, Chef Ross Gamble, and Director of Outlets Marissa Cross for their dedication, saying, "Participating in and placing in these competitions is a testament to all the effort the entire food and beverage team puts in every day. The Hilton Food and Beverage team is laser-focused on making sure that our guests have the best possible dining and beverage experience with us."

Durant emphasized the importance of local events for building relationships with the community, encouraging locals to visit Bonsai, Salt, and Sal de Mar for an elevated experience. He also highlighted the Hilton's event department, which caters to a range of event needs.

Manuel Rodriguez, Corporate Director of Food and Beverage for Innisfree Hotels, which operates five Pensacola Beach hotel properties in addition to Bonsai, Fish Heads, Piazza Pizza & Beach Bodega, Red Fish Blue Fish, Riptides Sports Grill & Tiki Bar, Sal de Mar, Salt, and Water Pig BBQ, said he is pleased that the brand's culinary efforts are connecting with people both on and off property.

"Participating in and placing in these competitions is a testament to all the effort that Rob, John, Mark and our entire food and beverage teams put in every day," Rodriguez said. "They are laser-focused on making sure that our guests have the best possible dining and drinking experiences with us."

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

Media Contact

Mary Eva Tredway, Innisfree Hotels, 1 4043170731, [email protected]

SOURCE Innisfree Hotels