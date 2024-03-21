Salt, the Upscale-Casual Coastal Mediterranean Restaurant at Innisfree Hotels' Hilton Pensacola Beach, Wins Two ADDY Awards for its Branding Design

Salt merges Mediterranean flavors with local ingredients from the Gulf. The restaurant was designed for comfort and relaxation, focusing on natural materials, rich and vibrant colors, and striking lighting. Post this

Innisfree worked with Rachel Hogue of Dogwood Design to create the concept for Salt's branding, including its logo, patterns and tones that exude the value statement "Worth Our Salt."

"We really want guests to feel transported to a world of warmth and relaxation when they visit Salt, and our branding is a key element in that journey," said Ted Ent, President and CEO of Innisfree Hotels. "Salt being honored with two awards less than a year after opening shows that Innisfree is committed to providing exceptional experiences on our properties."

Salt, which opened to the public last May, merges Mediterranean flavors with local ingredients from the Gulf. The restaurant was designed for comfort and relaxation, focusing on natural materials, rich and vibrant colors, and striking lighting. While dining, guests are surrounded by stunning works of art, curated by Luna Fine Arts Gallery. Part of the Innisfree Private Art Collection, the artwork is specially commissioned from local artists and designed for Salt.

In addition to Hogue, those credited on Salt's ADDY Awards are photographer Marianna Massey and Heather Hice, Director of Food and Beverage Marketing for Innisfree.

"We already have so much pride in Salt's menu, our chefs, our front-of-house staff, and the atmosphere at the beautiful Hilton Pensacola Beach," Hice said, "Being recognized for our brand by the AAF reminds us that we have something special in Salt and underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class food and beverage experiences with Innisfree's guests."

Salt is open daily for breakfast (7-11 a.m.), lunch and dinner (11 a.m.-10 p.m.), with the bar open until 11 p.m. For reservations and more information, visit saltpensacolabeach.com or call 850-343-6791.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

Media Contact

Kennedy Norton, Innisfree Hotels, 1 8435662994, [email protected], innisfreehotels.com

SOURCE Innisfree Hotels