SaltWise Doubles Down on Sustainability This Earth Day, Offering a Cleaner, Greener Alternative to Traditional Salt

Every grain of SaltWise tells a story of innovation, sustainability, and care for people and the planet. We're on a mission to reshape what it means to season food responsibly. Post this

It's also good for your heart — SaltWise is 50 percent lower in sodium than common salt, while also rich in vitamins (vitamins A, B3, and D) and minerals (potassium, calcium, iron, zinc, and magnesium).

Unlike traditional sea salts, SaltWise contains zero microplastics and is free from additives, chemicals, and heavy metals. Each batch undergoes more than 60 rigorous tests to ensure unmatched purity and quality, offering consumers peace of mind with every pinch. Plus, it skips the anticaking agents used in other salts and its green salt product has a natural umami flavor with no MSG.

SaltWise packages its salt in 100% recyclable and biodegradable materials, eliminating plastic waste. The brand also partners with coastal communities to protect biodiversity and promote economic growth in rural regions.

"This Earth Day, we're proud to renew our promise: to flavor food without compromising the future," said Harleen Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at SaltWise. "Every grain of SaltWise tells a story of innovation, sustainability, and care for people and the planet. We're on a mission to reshape what it means to season food responsibly. Cutting sodium isn't just a health choice — it's a step toward a healthier planet and a brighter future for the next generation."

SaltWise products proudly carry the Amazon's Choice badge and "Overall Pick" recognition, a testament to the brand's commitment to quality, sustainability, and consumer satisfaction. SaltWise is available online on Amazon and www.saltwise.com.

About SaltWise

SaltWise is an eco-friendly salt brand made from the Salicornia plant. This innovative product is both a heart-healthy alternative to traditional salt and a more sustainable choice. SaltWise contains 50% less sodium than regular salt, paving the way for a healthier future. Learn more about the brand at www.saltwise.com.

Media Contacts:

Cassie Yanogacio | Kloss Creatives PR

[email protected]

Kelsey Kloss | Kloss Creatives PR

[email protected]

Media Contact

Cassie Yanogacio, SaltWise, 1 5595535506, [email protected], www.saltwise.com

SOURCE SaltWise