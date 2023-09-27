Salty Seattle Launches a Line of Frozen Pasta in all PCC Locations

Salty Seattle's Croissant Gnocchi is the first of its kind, its vibrant colors are unrivaled in any commercially available pasta product to date. "Tender, delectable, toothsome, it's just gorgeous," -Andrew Zimmern Tweet this

Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi will come in 4 SKUs: Gnocchi with Basil Pesto Butter Sauce, Gnocchi with Classic Pomodoro Tomato Sauce, Gnocchi with Creamy Gnoc & Cheese Sauce, and a box filled with just Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi for cooks who want to use their favorite sauce.

Having been chosen as one of Oprah's Favorite Things in late 2022, Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi has garnered recognition and admiration from industry leaders, Food Network personalities, celebrities, and tastemakers. What sets this pasta apart is its mesmerizing rainbow palette with colors derived exclusively from a diverse range of natural ingredients making Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi an indulgence with benefits. This revolutionary product not only offers an array of nutrients lacking in standard pasta, but it also caters to everyone from a discerning customer with an appreciation for gourmet cuisine, to the little fingers of pasta-loving children. Furthermore, its presence in the freezer section of PCC stores, known for its commitment to organic, high-quality products, reaffirms Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi's status as a premium offering.

Speaking about the launch, Miller Nicholson commented, "I am thrilled to introduce Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi to food lovers everywhere. With this vibrant and innovative creation, I aim to ignite a sense of wonder and adventure in the kitchen. Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi not only add a touch of whimsy to your plate but also represents my unwavering commitment to quality and artistic expression. I can't wait for people to try it and experience the magic themselves."

For more information about Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi and Linda Miller Nicholson, visit shop.saltyseattle.com or follow on Instagram @saltyseattle.

About Linda Miller Nicholson:

Linda Miller Nicholson, also known as Salty Seattle, is a highly acclaimed pasta chef and influential food personality. She gained international recognition for her breathtaking pasta creations, which seamlessly blend vibrant colors, unique shapes, and unparalleled flavors. Linda's commitment to using natural ingredients and her artistic approach to cooking has garnered her a dedicated following eager to experience her culinary masterpieces.

Contact:

Jackie Mallory

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jackie Mallory, Salty Seattle, 1 3238233757, [email protected], Shop.saltyseattle.com

SOURCE Salty Seattle