Salty Seattle Launches a Line of Frozen Pasta in all PCC Locations

Renowned Pasta Chef Linda Miller Nicholson, aka Salty Seattle, Revolutionizes Frozen Pasta with the Retail Launch of Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi, named an Oprah's Favorite Thing.
SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linda Miller Nicholson, widely recognized as Salty Seattle, has once again pushed culinary boundaries with her latest innovation - Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi (formerly known as Crocchi), an innovative pasta product set to disrupt the pasta world. Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi introduces a burst of vivid colors derived entirely from vegetables and superfoods for a vibrancy unrivaled in a naturally colored pasta product. This exciting new product will be exclusively available in the freezer section of all PCC stores starting October 2023.
Linda Miller Nicholson has made a name for herself as an extraordinary pasta artist, chef, and food personality, and her latest creation is a testament to her unwavering commitment to culinary excellence and innovation. Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi not only embodies her passion for creating visually stunning dishes but also emphasizes her dedication to utilizing natural, high-quality ingredients.
Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi will come in 4 SKUs: Gnocchi with Basil Pesto Butter Sauce, Gnocchi with Classic Pomodoro Tomato Sauce, Gnocchi with Creamy Gnoc & Cheese Sauce, and a box filled with just Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi for cooks who want to use their favorite sauce.
Having been chosen as one of Oprah's Favorite Things in late 2022, Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi has garnered recognition and admiration from industry leaders, Food Network personalities, celebrities, and tastemakers. What sets this pasta apart is its mesmerizing rainbow palette with colors derived exclusively from a diverse range of natural ingredients making Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi an indulgence with benefits. This revolutionary product not only offers an array of nutrients lacking in standard pasta, but it also caters to everyone from a discerning customer with an appreciation for gourmet cuisine, to the little fingers of pasta-loving children. Furthermore, its presence in the freezer section of PCC stores, known for its commitment to organic, high-quality products, reaffirms Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi's status as a premium offering.
Speaking about the launch, Miller Nicholson commented, "I am thrilled to introduce Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi to food lovers everywhere. With this vibrant and innovative creation, I aim to ignite a sense of wonder and adventure in the kitchen. Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi not only add a touch of whimsy to your plate but also represents my unwavering commitment to quality and artistic expression. I can't wait for people to try it and experience the magic themselves."
For more information about Croissant-Shaped Gnocchi and Linda Miller Nicholson, visit shop.saltyseattle.com or follow on Instagram @saltyseattle.
About Linda Miller Nicholson:
Linda Miller Nicholson, also known as Salty Seattle, is a highly acclaimed pasta chef and influential food personality. She gained international recognition for her breathtaking pasta creations, which seamlessly blend vibrant colors, unique shapes, and unparalleled flavors. Linda's commitment to using natural ingredients and her artistic approach to cooking has garnered her a dedicated following eager to experience her culinary masterpieces.
